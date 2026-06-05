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DFNS Rebrands as the Core Banking Platform for Digital Assets

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DFNS today announced a rebrand, marking its evolution from a wallet infrastructure to the first core banking platform for digital assets. The company is introducing a new logo, website, and market position as fintechs and institutions move their products and operations onchain.

Finance needs a new core. That's the operating layer we've been building since 2020.

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Banks, fintechs, asset managers, trading firms, payment providers, market infrastructures, and clearing houses have stopped asking how to "add crypto." They're asking how to run financial products, controls, workflows, and client services on blockchain rails, with the reliability expected of core infrastructure. Some are going further still, exploring whether the blockchain can serve as the ledger itself, where an account is an onchain object rather than a row in a database. Where IBANs, virtual accounts, and blockchain wallets converge into one governed financial account.

“DFNS was built on a simple assumption. Most financial flows will move from ledgers to blockchains,” said Clarisse Hagège, CEO of DFNS. “Institutions don’t need a wallet. They need a new core system to manage both classic assets and digital assets. We are that infrastructure layer between a company's existing systems and the blockchains where digital assets now move, settle, and generate value.”

DFNS sits between an institution’s business logic and the services powering onchain finance. Its platform brings together wallet-as-a-service capabilities, key management, transaction processing, data integrity, governance and policy enforcement, workflow automations, treasury controls, tokenization engines, compliance integrations, and audit logs in one system across 100+ blockchains and third-parties.

Unlike providers that combine infrastructure with custody, brokerage, or regulated financial services, DFNS operates as a pure technology platform. It does not custody assets, face end clients, or compete with customers. Its role is to help institutions preserve control while modernizing their operations, onchain.

The rebrand includes a new visual identity, website, and product narrative organized around the critical workflows institutions run: wallets, transactions, policies, approvals, compliance, issuance, assets, treasury, and more. Existing APIs, contracts, integrations, and SLAs are unaffected.

DFNS is trusted by 400+ institutions and fintechs globally. The company has secured over €100B in assets, processes roughly 1% of the global stablecoin volume every month, and has had zero security breaches or key losses since 2020.

Learn more at dfns.co.

Contacts

Press contact

Christopher Grilhault des Fontaines (Co-CEO)
press@dfns.co

Industry:

DFNS

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Press contact

Christopher Grilhault des Fontaines (Co-CEO)
press@dfns.co

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