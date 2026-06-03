GreenRow Launches new Collaboration with New York Botanical Garden

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenRow, portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a new collaboration with the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG). Renowned for being one of the world’s leading horticultural institutions, NYBG has a rich legacy of botanical research, conservation, and education. The new collaboration with GreenRow draws from NYBG’s extensive archives of botanical illustrations, including works from the renowned LuEsther T. Mertz Library Rare Book Collection, to create a line of home textiles, décor, and accessories that reflect botanical artistry while emphasizing sustainable materials and manufacturing practices.

Spanning wallpaper, bedding, rugs, decorative accessories, tabletop and linens, the new GreenRow x NYBG collection reflects GreenRow’s signature vintage-inspired aesthetic and celebrates craftsmanship with several hand-painted and handwoven pieces.

“Partnering with the New York Botanical Garden, we translated NYBG’s inspiring archives of illustrations into design that feel timeless, intentional, and deeply connected to the environment,” said Jaimee Seabury, Vice President of GreenRow. “The new collection celebrates the depth of color and the intricacy of natural patterns found in both flora and fauna, resulting in a truly nature-inspired assortment that is refined, unique and quintessentially GreenRow.”

The New York Botanical Garden, a National Historic Landmark, has been a hub for plant science, education, and horticulture for 135 years. Through this collaboration, NYBG extends its mission beyond the garden’s grounds, bringing botanical storytelling into homes in a meaningful and accessible way.

“This collection draws from one of the world’s great botanical archives and a 250-acre living landscape to create something both timeless and entirely current,” said Christa Boeke, Vice President, Retail & Brand Licensing at NYBG. “It’s NYBG translated into the home through GreenRow’s distinctly modern, vintage-informed lens — where design and the influence of the plant world come together in a way that’s meant to be lived with, while supporting the work that sustains it.”

The collaboration also supports NYBG’s mission in global plant science research, conservation, and education.

The GreenRow x NYBG collection is now available at the flagship GreenRow store located in the heart of New York City’s SoHo neighborhood and online at GreenRow.com. A curated assortment will also be available for a limited time at the NYBG Shop in the Bronx.

To celebrate the launch of this new collaboration, GreenRow will host a celebration at GreenRow Soho on June 10th at 6pm, inviting customers to experience the collection in person.

For more information on the NYBG for GreenRow collaboration, please visit: www.greenrow.com/nybg.

ABOUT GREENROW

GreenRow is a mission-driven home furnishings brand that creates modern heirlooms that balance beauty, comfort, and integrity — proving that design can be aspirational and responsibly made. Every product in the GreenRow assortment supports at least one of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s social or environmental initiatives and is made using innovative, low-impact manufacturing practices wherever possible. The collections showcase a commitment to craftsmanship and prioritize responsibly sourced materials — including linen, cotton, wood, and recycled fibers — selected for their quality, durability, and reduced environmental impact.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, GreenRow, and Dormify — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs, retail stores, and business-to-business. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, South Korea, India and the Philippines.

ABOUT NYBG

The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) has been a connective hub among people, plants, and the shared planet since 1891. For 135 years, NYBG has been rooted in the cultural fabric of New York City, in the heart of the Bronx, its greenest borough. NYBG has invited millions of visitors to make the Garden a part of their lives, exploring the joy, beauty, and respite of nature. NYBG’s 250 acres are home to renowned exhibitions, immersive botanical experiences, art and music, and events with some of the most influential figures in plant and fungal science, horticulture, and the humanities. NYBG is also a steward of globally significant research collections, from the LuEsther T. Mertz Library collection to the plant and fungal specimens in the William and Lynda Steere Herbarium, the largest such collection in the Western Hemisphere.

The plant people of NYBG — dedicated horticulturists, enthusiastic educators, and scientific adventurers — are committed to helping nature thrive so that humanity can thrive. They believe in their ability to make things better, teaching tens of thousands of kids and families each year about the importance of safeguarding the environment and healthy eating. Expert scientists work across the city, the nation, and the globe to document the plants and fungi of the world — and find actionable, nature-based solutions to the planet’s dual climate and biodiversity crises. With eyes always looking forward, they train the next generation of botanists, gardeners, landscape designers, and environmental stewards, ensuring a green future for all. At NYBG, it’s nature — or nowhere.

WSM-PR