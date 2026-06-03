Black & Veatch-Stantec Joint Venture to lead U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Brandon Road Interbasin ecosystem protection project

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & EDMONTON, Alberta & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TSX, NYSE: STN -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the Black & Veatch-Stantec joint venture a single award task order contract to provide design and engineering support services for the Brandon Road Interbasin Project (BRIP), a critical Great Lakes ecosystem protection effort. The Brandon Road Lock and Dam has been identified as a critical pinch point where layered technologies could prevent the movement of invasive carp populations into the Great Lakes.

The $85 million contract will provide professional services over an eight‑year ordering period to modify the Brandon Road Lock and Dam between the Great Lakes and Mississippi River basins, a cornerstone of the Corps’ invasive aquatic species migration prevention strategy.

Invasive carp pose a serious threat to the Great Lakes, where their rapid spread and aggressive feeding habits could disrupt native ecosystems, diminish commercial and recreational fisheries, and harm regional economies for both the U.S. and Canada. By outcompeting native species for plankton and aquatic vegetation, invasive carp risk collapsing food webs and reducing gamefish populations. The BRIP aims to prevent large carp populations from establishing, support ongoing monitoring and management, and protect both ecological and economic resources.

Black & Veatch and Stantec will lead the design of several site improvements, including a new engineered channel, larger underwater electric and acoustic deterrents, site work on the descending bank lines and new support facilities to house multi-deterrent systems.

“This award reflects our longstanding partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and our deep expertise delivering complex water infrastructure that protects critical ecosystems and supports communities and commerce,” said Tom Rose, Federal Agencies segment leader for Black & Veatch. “Together, we bring comprehensive multidisciplinary capabilities to support a nationally critical project with long-term environmental and economic benefits.”

“Our civil works teams understand protecting natural resources is central to every project we design and deliver,” said Chris Williams, senior vice president for Stantec’s US Federal Program. “We are bringing together some of the sharpest minds to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ goal of preserving native species and prioritizing environmental stewardship throughout the Great Lakes.”

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 110-year track record of innovation in human critical infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure and assets. Learn more about us at the Black & Veatch newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Stantec

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before.

We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more.

Today’s communities transcend geographic borders. At Stantec, community means everyone with an interest in the work that we do—from our project teams and industry colleagues to our clients and the people our work impacts. The diverse perspectives of our partners and interested parties drive us to think beyond what’s previously been done on critical issues like climate change, digital transformation, and future-proofing our cities and infrastructure,

We are designers, engineers, scientists, project managers, and strategic advisors. We innovate at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships to advance communities everywhere, so that together we can redefine what’s possible.

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