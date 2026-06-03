Zocks and Conquest Launch AI Integration to Help Advisors Move Faster from Client Conversation to Financial Plan

SAN FRANCISCO & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, the privacy-first AI assistant for financial services, and Conquest Planning, a technology platform modernizing financial planning with personalized advice across the wealth spectrum, today announced a two-way integration that lets advisors automatically create or update financial plans within seconds of capturing client information from meetings and documents.

The integration launches in both Canada and the United States. This currently marks Conquest’s first integration with an AI assistant and further expands Zocks’ footprint in the Canadian wealth management market.

The integration connects Zocks’ structured data and conversation intelligence agents with Conquest’s real-time financial engine, Strategic Advice Manager (SAM), an AI expert system surfacing personalized advice strategies. Advisors can capture client information — like family, income, assets, expenses, insurance, beneficiaries, goals and timelines, and more — from meetings, emails, and documents through Zocks, and sync it directly into Conquest to create new plans or update existing ones. Work that previously required hours of manual data entry can now happen in seconds.

Zocks and Conquest both recently launched Model Context Protocol (MCP) connections to Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which enables AI systems to sync data sources and tools. With the Zocks and Conquest integration, two AI-native, financial services-specific systems can now work together to modernize the client experience, with plans to integrate their respective MCP Servers for bi-directional, real-time interaction.

With Zocks capturing detailed client information and instantly syncing with Conquest’s SAM, the end-to-end workflow helps firms keep pace with rising client expectations without adding administrative burden. Advisors can easily progress from conversations to building proposals and detailed plans immediately after a discovery meeting, and update plans for current clients quickly after a conversation.

Advisors can also pull up-to-date planning data from Conquest into Zocks to prepare for client meetings, draft personalized emails, ask questions in real time, and more.

“Historically, building proposals and financial plans took days or weeks after a client meeting because advisors had to review notes, gather documents, and perform data entry in multiple systems,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “With this partnership, advisors can move directly from client conversation to a complete financial plan much faster, and ultimately grow their business faster with more responsive service. We are especially excited to bring this to more firms across Canada and help advisors deliver more personalized guidance for their clients.”

“Clients’ financial lives do not stand still, and their advice should not either,” said Brad Joudrie, CEO, Conquest Planning. “Advisors need planning tools that reflect what is happening in real time so they can deliver recommendations that stay relevant as clients’ goals and priorities evolve. With the Conquest and Zocks AI integration, client conversations can flow directly into the planning process without adding manual work between the meeting and the plan.”

More Information

The integration is available now for financial services firms using both Zocks and Conquest Planning in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit https://www.zocks.io/integrations/conquest.

About Zocks

Zocks is the AI Assistant for financial services. Its privacy-first platform saves financial advisors 10+ hours a week by automating administrative tasks like meeting preparation and notes, intake and account opening forms, tailored client emails, document processing, and more. With powerful integrations and enterprise-ready controls, Zocks turns every client conversation into structured, accurate data and insights that strengthen relationships and fuel business growth. Join thousands of advisors and firms, including Carson Group, Osaic, Kestra Financial, Hightower, and Ameritas, that rely on Zocks; learn more and start a free trial at zocks.io.

About Conquest Planning

Conquest Planning is a financial planning platform that enables advice delivery across the full spectrum, from digital to hybrid to traditional advisor-led engagements. Powered by its proprietary AI expert system, Strategic Advice Manager (SAM), Conquest combines an auditable, deterministic calculation engine with intelligent, AI-enhanced features to help advisors build better plans, serve more clients and grow their practice. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of financial technology veterans with a track record spanning more than 30 years in the financial planning software space. Its strategic investors include Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, Canapi Ventures, Citi Ventures, BDC Capital, TIAA Ventures, USAA, BNY Mellon, Portage and Royal Bank of Canada. For more information, follow Conquest on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.