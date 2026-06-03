Scale to Build Microgrid for Santa Barbara City College Community Resilience Hub, Backed by California Energy Commission

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scale, a leader in advanced on-site energy solutions, has been awarded a $4.2 million grant from the California Energy Commission for the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Community Resilience Hub Project. The grant, awarded through the Community Energy Reliability and Resilience Investment (CERRI) program, will help support a campus microgrid that integrates solar, battery storage, and EV charging.

Santa Barbara County’s grid is particularly vulnerable to grid outages, with more than twice the average outage duration and frequency of the rest of Southern California Edison’s system. The region ranks in the 99.4th percentile for natural disaster risk according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the local grid relies on a single power line crossing 40 miles of terrain prone to wildfires, earthquakes, and landslides.

To address these challenges, the CERRI Program will help Scale implement the SBCC Community Resilience Hub project by funding non-solar generation components of the system, including battery and microgrid components. The microgrid will establish the campus as a designated Community Resilience Hub by providing backup power during outages, which will ensure critical services including EV chargers remain operational during emergencies and enable SBCC to support the surrounding community.

“We’re proud to have the support of the Energy Commission on this important project,” said Shea Hughes, Scale’s VP of Business Development. “Santa Barbara faces unique grid reliability challenges and vulnerabilities that make local resilience solutions such as solar, battery storage, and microgrids a critical need for communities in the area.”

Thanks to the reliable, resilient energy provided by the microgrid, the campus will be able to serve as a safe gathering place where residents can receive supplies, charge electronics, and access medical treatment. SBCC already has an existing disaster relief agreement with the American Red Cross, and this project will further strengthen its role as a lifeline for the community during emergencies.

Beyond its role during grid outages, the microgrid will also benefit SBCC during regular “blue sky” operations. By integrating battery storage with solar generation, the microgrid will reduce peak demand by storing solar energy during the day and discharging it during high-demand periods, reducing electricity costs. The system will also reduce strain on the broader grid and position SBCC as a leader in energy innovation and resilience.

The project is partnering with the Community Environmental Council in Santa Barbara, which will support local engagement activities. The local workforce will also benefit from the project through the creation of union-supported jobs and internships.

As of May 2026, the project is in the planning and design stage.

About Scale

Scale is redefining resilience, with advanced microgrids that go beyond traditional backup power solutions to give organizations the power to adapt and thrive amid all of today’s growing energy challenges. As a vertically integrated provider of turnkey advanced microgrid systems, Scale combines project design, engineering, and execution expertise with microgrid-as-a-service financing to offer customers systems that are optimized to deliver maximum value from day one, while ensuring ultra-reliable operations and fast time-to-power.

About the CERRI Program

The CERRI Program is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) under Section 40101(d) – Grid Resilience Formula Funding to States and Tribes. This federal initiative provides $62 billion nationwide to harden electric grids against extreme weather and other disruptions. California expects to receive approximately $180 million in formula funds for projects that improve energy reliability, advance state energy policy goals, deliver local benefits, and create good-paying jobs.

About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future. It has seven core responsibilities: developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, increasing energy efficiency, investing in energy innovation, advancing state energy policy, certifying thermal power plants, and preparing for energy emergencies.