Caleb Hammer Launches Hammer Elite on Uscreen, Expanding the Financial Audit Universe Beyond YouTube

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caleb Hammer announced the launch of Hammer Elite on Uscreen, a leading video membership platform built to expand the world of Financial Audit far beyond YouTube. The new platform gives fans ad-free access to the show they love, a slate of exclusive original programming, and a deeper look at the team and personalities behind one of the most talked-about podcast shows on YouTube.

Hammer Elite gives us room to actually go deeper with these guests, get into the conversations that didn’t fit, and bring the audience along for everything that happens around the show. It's still Financial Audit at the core. There's just way more of it. Share

Hammer Elite is already one of the largest creator membership communities on YouTube. With the launch of the dedicated Hammer Elite app, members now get a full streaming experience built entirely around the Financial Audit universe with organized show hubs, a binge-worthy content library, expanded archives, exclusive programming, and improved viewing across devices. Fans can access Hammer Elite directly through YouTube Memberships or unlock the full premium experience on the dedicated Hammer Elite app, powered by Uscreen.

"Our community shows up for the real conversations, the chaos, and the moments that go deeper than the episode itself," said Caleb Hammer. "Hammer Elite is where we get to give them more of all of that. More episodes, more access, more of the team, and an experience built specifically for the audience that made Financial Audit what it is today."

On June 27th, Hammer Elite will host Hammer Elite Day, a four-hour livestream showcasing all of the platform's premium shows and giving fans a live look at what the membership has to offer.

“The biggest creators today are building more engaged audiences through platforms they own while continuing to grow on YouTube,” said Allison Yazdian, CEO of Uscreen. "Hammer Elite is a textbook case of what that looks like when it's done right: YouTube as the front door, and the Uscreen app as the more immersive, unfiltered behind-the-scenes experience."

The Hammer Elite app launches with a lineup of original programming built around the Financial Audit world, including: Post Show, Audit Update, Audit Breakdown, Member’s Exclusive Financial Audit, Behind the Scenes, Dating Audit, Budget Buddies, and Hammer It Out.

"This is the part of the show our community has been asking for," Caleb Hammer added. "Hammer Elite gives us room to actually go deeper with these guests, get into the conversations that didn’t fit, and bring the audience along for everything that happens around the show. It's still Financial Audit at the core. There's just way more of it."

To celebrate the launch, Hammer Elite is offering a 30% discount on annual memberships throughout the month of June.

ABOUT HAMMER ELITE

Hammer Elite is the fan community and streaming platform built around Financial Audit and Caleb Hammer. One of the largest creator membership communities on YouTube, Hammer Elite expands the show's universe across YouTube Memberships and the dedicated Hammer Elite app on Uscreen, with ad-free viewing, exclusive shows, behind-the-scenes access, live interaction, and deeper community experiences for viewers who want more than the main YouTube uploads. For more information, visit hammerelite.com

ABOUT USCREEN

Uscreen is a leading video membership platform for creators, brands, and media companies to build and grow their own video-based membership businesses. With Uscreen, creators can launch fully branded streaming apps and websites that bring together video content, community, and commerce in one place. By fostering direct relationships with their audience through memberships, exclusive content, and interactive experiences, Uscreen helps independent video businesses build sustainable, recurring revenue and scale their impact beyond algorithm-driven platforms. For more information, visit uscreen.tv