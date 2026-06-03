Vonage Launches Industry-Specific AI Agents for Healthcare, Financial Services and Retail Contact Centers

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the launch of vertical-specific AI intelligence in the contact center. Through strategic partnerships with agentic AI solution providers Avaamo for Healthcare and Syndeo for Financial Services and Retail, Vonage is embedding vertical-trained AI agents directly inside Vonage Contact Center (VCC). These integrations combine Vonage's award-winning contact center platform with advanced AI agents to deliver seamless, governed patient and customer engagement without the need for custom integrations or switching between tools.

As enterprises across industries accelerate AI adoption, many struggle to operationalize vertical-specific automation into the contact center without fragmenting patient and customer journeys or increasing operational complexity. Through its strategic partnerships with Avaamo and Syndeo, Vonage addresses this challenge by enabling healthcare practices and enterprises to deploy vertical-trained AI automation directly within VCC, enhancing a unified customer experience while maintaining enterprise-grade governance, security, and compliance. In addition, these AI Agents are capable of handing off to live human agents with context, helping to augment the work of live agents and better inform supervisors during decision-making.

"The launch of AI Agents for Healthcare, Financial Services and Retail through strategic partnerships with Avaamo and Syndeo marks a significant step in how we are helping our healthcare providers and enterprise customers leverage AI within their practices and contact centers," said Rodney Hassard, Head of Product, Applications for Vonage. "By enabling these organizations to deploy AI Agents into a unified, intelligent contact center environment, we're delivering flexible, scalable, and human-centric solutions that provide a better patient and customer experience. This solution is built and tuned to speak the language and solve the problems specific to Healthcare, Financial Services and Retail to help deliver better outcomes for our customers and their customers. This is important as it helps to improve experiences and reduce costs. Enterprises have the power to tailor every interaction to their unique industry's needs while maintaining trust and aligning to industry or regional compliance regulations."

Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation

Vonage is bringing proven vertical market expertise into VCC through these partnerships with leading AI specialists, enabling enterprises to deploy intelligent solutions that are deeply aligned with their industry's unique requirements:

Avaamo is a leading agentic AI provider for healthcare, specializing in AI agents that enable healthcare organizations to deploy autonomous solutions for key tasks such as appointment scheduling, care navigation, billing support, and access to test results over the voice channel – all using a single, enterprise-grade solution. Live agents step in only when clinical or complex support is required.

"Healthcare organizations need AI that moves beyond chatbots to being able to actually complete routine tasks that drive operational outcomes," said Rathnavel Kandaswamy, VP of Global Partnerships, Avaamo. "Avaamo’s partnership with Vonage gives healthcare providers an AI workforce built directly into their existing operations, expanding patient access and meaningfully improving staff efficiency."

Syndeo focuses on AI-driven voice and digital engagement solutions for financial services, retail, and insurance providers. The company helps enterprises modernize customer service with intelligent voice and digital AI agents designed for natural, human-like interaction. The platform blends deterministic logic, generative AI and flow-guided guardrails, enabling secure and scalable automation across VCC. Unlike legacy IVRs or basic bots, these AI-driven agents understand, respond, and resolve – enabling seamless, 24/7 support while helping to reduce costs.

"With Vonage, Syndeo has found a partner who shares our vision for AI-driven, human-centric customer service," said Gary McGowan, Head of Partner Engagement at Syndeo. "Together, Syndeo and Vonage will help enterprises unlock the full potential of AI agents and deliver smarter, faster experiences in the contact center that can create value and drive sustainable growth."

Vertical Precision Meets Native AI Deployment

Vonage's strategic partnerships with Avaamo and Syndeo bring new capabilities to the contact center for next-gen customer interactions and enhanced operational efficiency:

Reduced Costs : Routine patient and customer interactions are automated which can lead to lower operational costs and reduced call volumes for improved efficiency.

: Routine patient and customer interactions are automated which can lead to lower operational costs and reduced call volumes for improved efficiency. Faster Service : Workflows for repeatable tasks like appointment scheduling, billing and other routine tasks are streamlined.

: Workflows for repeatable tasks like appointment scheduling, billing and other routine tasks are streamlined. Regional Compliance: Multilingual support with options for regional data storage to enable compliance with local laws and regulations.

Multilingual support with options for regional data storage to enable compliance with local laws and regulations. Improved Experience: Customers receive fast and simple responses from the AI agent, while freeing live agents for high-touch, complex, and personalized tasks.

"Vonage is setting a new standard for intelligent customer engagement by combining its platform capabilities with the proven vertical AI expertise that providers like Avaamo and Syndeo bring to the table," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. "This is addressing real demand we are seeing across verticals, particularly healthcare, financial services, and retail, with enterprises pushing for control of their AI strategy with the ability to ensure compliance and customer trust."

Vonage Contact Center integrates with leading solutions including those from Google, HubSpot, Microsoft, NetSuite, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zendesk.

Learn more about Vonage Contact Center.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

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