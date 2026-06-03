AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XTransfer, the world’s leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, and BBVA, a global financial group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during Money20/20 Europe 2026 in Amsterdam to deepen cross-border payment infrastructure across Latin America and Europe.

XTransfer partners with BBVA, advancing cross-border payments across Latin America and Europe Share

Under the MOU, XTransfer and BBVA will combine their respective strengths to explore the delivery of integrated cross-border financial solutions, spanning FX conversion, local payments and cross-border payments across Latin America, Europe and Hong Kong SAR.

The parties will also explore leveraging technology and innovation, including APIs, digital platforms, collection solutions and virtual accounts, to support more automated, real-time and seamless FX conversion and transaction processing. By streamlining payment flows and improving operational connectivity, the collaboration is expected to enhance the scalability, efficiency and reliability of cross-border financial services for SMEs engaged in international trade.

In recent years, trade between China and Latin America has grown closer. XTransfer data shows that in 2025, payment collections from Latin America on its platform rose 94% y-o-y. Yet many SMEs still face major cross-border settlement hurdles, including slow onboarding, FX constraints, and complex compliance. The partnership between XTransfer and BBVA is structured to tackle these barriers directly.

For XTransfer, the partnership strengthens the coverage and depth of X-Net, its global unified B2B cross-border settlement and risk management network, in two of the most important regions for its SME clients. With Latin America emerging as a high-growth corridor for Chinese exporter settlements, BBVA’s strong presence across Latin America and Europe further strengthens XTransfer’s reach and competitive position.

With XTransfer’s network of more than 897,000 SME clients worldwide, the partnership also strengthens BBVA’s position in global payments and expands its ability to serve a broader, more diverse client base across multiple regions.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, “Latin America remains an active but underserved B2B trade corridor, where SMEs still encounter significant challenges. We are pleased to sign this MOU with BBVA, enabling us to leverage their expertise to bring X-Net’s infrastructure directly into the region. Together, we aim to simplify cross-border finance and improve the efficiency and inclusivity for global traders.”

Ksenia Nekrasova, Global Sector Co-Head of TMT at BBVA, said: “Beyond the growth in flows, we are seeing a shift in how our clients operate: digital platforms with global, real-time and highly integrated needs. This agreement allows us to anticipate that evolution, strengthening our capabilities in the TMT space and supporting these clients in their international expansion with solutions designed for their scale and complexity.”