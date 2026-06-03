Santa Rosa County Federal Credit Union Renews Partnership with Mahalo Banking

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Santa Rosa County Federal Credit Union (“SRCFCU”) has renewed its partnership with Mahalo Banking, recognizing Mahalo’s proven ability to continuously innovate and deliver enhancements on time, every time. The renewal reflects the credit union’s dedicated focus to providing a modern, intuitive, and member-centric digital banking experience powered by a platform that evolved alongside its needs.

Santa Rosa County FCU (“SRCFCU”) renews its partnership with Mahalo recognizing Mahalo’s proven ability to continuously innovate and deliver enhancements on time, every time. Share

Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® platform enables SRCFCU to deliver a more connected and efficient digital experience built to harness the full capabilities of the credit union’s Jack Henry Symitar core. Through its tight core integration, the platform provides real-time data access, streamlined account management, and a more intuitive banking interface for members.

“Our renewal with Mahalo is a direct reflection of their relentless innovation and consistent delivery of enhancements,” said Steve German, CEO of SRCFCU. “Mahalo’s platform has accelerated our growth, allowing our credit union to introduce new capabilities and refine the member experience without disruption. Their responsiveness, true partner approach, and commitment to delivering ongoing improvements have been key factors in our decision to continue the partnership.”

Since implementing Mahalo’s platform, SRCFCU has strengthened its ability to provide members with convenient, secure access to their financial accounts across online and mobile channels. The platform’s flexibility and ongoing innovation have enabled the credit union to introduce new features, improve usability, and adapt quickly to changing member needs.

The renewal underscores the value of a technology partner that not only delivers strong performance but also evolves alongside the credit union. Mahalo’s consistent delivery of enhancements, combined with its collaborative model, has helped SRCFCU maintain a competitive and forward-looking digital presence.

“Long-term partnerships are built on trust, performance, and a shared vision for innovation,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “With SRCFCU, we have focused on leveraging the strength of their core system to deliver a more intuitive and powerful digital experience. We are proud to continue supporting their team as they expand their digital capabilities and enhance the way members interact with their banking experience.”

About Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa County Federal Credit Union (SRCFCU) was founded in 1957 to serve the dedicated educators of its community. What began as a teacher-focused credit union built on trust, service, and a personal approach to banking has since grown into a full-service financial institution dedicated to supporting its broader community.

Today, SRCFCU serves anyone who lives, works, or worships in Santa Rosa, Escambia, or Okaloosa Counties. The credit union operates five branches across Milton, Pace, Gulf Breeze, and Jay, Florida. For more information, visit srcfcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.