GeoComply Expands Multi-Year Partnership with Caesars Entertainment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeoComply today announced a multi-year renewal and expansion of its partnership with Caesars Entertainment. As part of the agreement, Caesars is embedding GeoComply’s digital identity platform more deeply across its online gaming operations.

"GeoComply provides us with important real-time insights into our player base across sports and online casino." - Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital Share

Through this expanded partnership, Caesars is deploying GeoComply’s IDComply technology directly into operational workflows across multiple jurisdictions, supporting more informed decisions in real time. Powered by GeoComply’s platform, this supports Caesars’ efforts to strengthen fraud controls, improve conversion, streamline onboarding and provide deeper insight into player behaviour.

The partnership between GeoComply and Caesars has evolved over time from a compliance-focused integration into a broader operational capability supporting risk management, fraud prevention and player engagement.

"Our vision for a unified, secure gaming experience requires a partner that delivers real intelligence," said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. "GeoComply provides us with important real-time insights into our player base across sports and online casino. This agreement reflects our commitment to continuously improving our platforms and player experience."

"Caesars is a highly sophisticated operator with a clear focus on using data to inform decision-making," said Kip Levin, CEO of GeoComply. "Fourteen years and 2.5 billion monthly signals give our partners something no competitor can offer. We’re excited about this partnership expansion to support digital platform depth and the pace of innovation required to stay ahead.”

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About GeoComply

GeoComply's digital identity platform brings a unique approach to stopping fraud, leveraging market-leading location, device, and behavioural insights to uncover anomalies. Its "where"-based trust engine fuses this intelligence to detect and stop sophisticated attack vectors that other platforms don't even know about, while helping businesses verify legitimate users fast. Forged in the world's toughest regulatory environments, GeoComply's data vantage point spans 14+ years in compliance, fraud, and identity. Its active network of 200+ million device installs worldwide fuels its AI/ML models, with 2.5 billion monthly incoming insights across FinServ, FinTech, Media & Entertainment, iGaming, and more.