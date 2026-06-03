InMobi Advertising Launches First Agentic Seller, Opening Mobile and Exclusive CTV Ad Inventory to AI Buying Agents

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMobi Advertising, part of global technology company InMobi, today announced a strategic partnership with Scope3 to make its premium CTV and mobile in-app supply — including Glance, InMobi Group’s consumer platform pioneering new models of agentic commerce — accessible to AI-powered buying agents on Scope3 Interchange.

The connection is built on the AgenticAdvertising.org’s Ad Context Protocol (AdCP), the open industry standard for agentic advertising transactions. In practice, what previously required days of manual setup, custom integrations, and back-and-forth between trading desks can now happen in minutes: a buying agent submits a brief, InMobi responds with matched inventory, audience signals, and campaign parameters ready to activate.

For years, supply owners with differentiated inventory have faced an uncomfortable tradeoff: enter the programmatic ecosystem and watch your premium surface get priced like everything else, or stay out and limit your reach. Glance's app and lock screen surfaces, available across mobile and CTV, is valuable precisely because it's scarce and contextually distinct. Agentic buying is the first mechanism that can honor that — and the infrastructure to do it at scale didn't exist until now.

What makes InMobi's offer distinct is the combination of scale and signal. Buying agents get access to about 2 billion mobile users globally, alongside first-party behavioral intelligence from Glance's 300 million global active devices through one AdCP connection. No other supply platform offers this.

“There's a whole category of supply sitting outside the programmatic ecosystem because the auction model is the wrong mechanism for it,” said David Fischer, Global Head of Partnerships, Scope3. “Glance is a good example — their surfaces across mobile and CTV are high-attention, high-intent inventory that lose something fundamental when it gets commoditized. Agentic buying removes that tension. It gives buyers a way to discover and access inventory that was never reachable before, and gives supply owners a path to market that doesn't require giving up what makes them valuable.”

The partnership accelerates InMobi Advertising’s broader Ad Experiences strategy, which packages inventory, targeting, and measurement into outcome-engineered solutions. Agentic buying removes the last layer of manual mediation — AI agents can now match campaign objectives directly to the right environment, whether driving brand recall on Glance or performance outcomes across premium in-app supply.

“The brands and platforms that move into this infrastructure early will have advantages that compound over time,” said Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi Advertising. “Partnering with Scope3 makes every mobile surface a premium destination in the agentic ecosystem — reachable immediately, with real first-party intelligence behind every impression.”

Pilot campaigns are expected to go live in the coming weeks, marking the first time brands can reach mobile in-app supply at this scale through a fully agentic buying workflow.

About InMobi Advertising

InMobi Advertising, part of global technology company InMobi, is an agentic advertising platform helping brands and merchants achieve their business outcomes. Through its proprietary intelligence, AI-led solutions, and global reach — including flagship consumer platform Glance — InMobi Advertising delivers the omnichannel performance defining what's next in advertising and commerce. Glance is owned and operated by Glance InMobi Pte. Ltd., a non-consolidated subsidiary of InMobi Pte. Ltd. To learn more, visit advertising.inmobi.com.