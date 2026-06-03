Liquid Mercury Selects BitGo as Crypto-as-a-Service Provider Across All Products

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquid Mercury LLC, a leading technology provider for digital asset marketplaces and professional crypto trading, today announced that BitGo Inc., the digital asset infrastructure company and BitGo Bank & Trust, N.A, an OCC-regulated digital asset trust bank, (together with BitGo, Inc, “BitGo”) both subsidiaries of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO), will serve as its Crypto-as-a-Service (“Caas”) provider, bringing qualified custody and OCC-regulated compliance across all of Liquid Mercury’s products. The integration deepens an existing technical relationship and represents a strategic commitment to delivering the highest standards of asset security, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency to Liquid Mercury’s institutional and professional client base.

Under the expanded partnership, BitGo’s CaaS infrastructure maintains multi-signature cold storage, industry-leading insurance coverage of up to $250 million, and comprehensive compliance frameworks, to securely power Liquid Mercury’s product suite, including Mercury Pro, Mercury OTC, and Mercury RWA. The integration provides Liquid Mercury’s clients with a unified custodial experience backed by one of the most trusted names in digital asset security.

“As we continue to scale our platform and onboard sophisticated institutional participants, custody is not just a feature, it's foundational,” said Tony Saliba, CEO of Liquid Mercury. “BitGo’s track record in securing digital assets at scale, combined with their regulatory standing and advanced technology, made this a clear choice. Our clients demand the same institutional-grade infrastructure they’re accustomed to in traditional markets, and BitGo delivers exactly that.”

The integration allows BitGo to handle the complex layers of custody, liquidity, and compliance while enhancing the full scope of Liquid Mercury’s product offerings:

Mercury Pro: Professional and institutional traders executing across spot, options, futures, and perpetual swaps will benefit from seamless settlement into BitGo qualified custody, reducing counterparty risk and enabling secure, automated post-trade workflows.

Professional and institutional traders executing across spot, options, futures, and perpetual swaps will benefit from seamless settlement into BitGo qualified custody, reducing counterparty risk and enabling secure, automated post-trade workflows. Mercury OTC: OTC brokers and liquidity providers leveraging Liquid Mercury’s automated electronic trading platform will now settle directly into BitGo’s regulated custody infrastructure, streamlining operations for high-volume, high-value transactions.

OTC brokers and liquidity providers leveraging Liquid Mercury’s automated electronic trading platform will now settle directly into BitGo’s regulated custody infrastructure, streamlining operations for high-volume, high-value transactions. Mercury RWA: As Liquid Mercury expands into tokenized real-world assets across sports investments, alternative assets, and beyond, BitGo’s infrastructure will provide the secure foundation for issuing, trading, and managing tokenized digital assets at scale.

“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Liquid Mercury and serve as the infrastructure backbone for their entire product suite,” said Chen Fang, Chief Revenue Officer at BitGo. “By combining Liquid Mercury’s advanced trading technology with BitGo’s Crypto-as-a-Service infrastructure, Liquid Mercury’s clients are secured with qualified custody and OCC-regulated compliance.”

The integration is effective immediately and available to all current and prospective Liquid Mercury clients.

About Liquid Mercury

Liquid Mercury powers professional crypto trading and digital asset marketplaces. Founded by legendary trader Tony Saliba, profiled in Jack Schwager’s Market Wizards and the architect behind LiquidPoint and Matrix Executions, Liquid Mercury is the #1 choice for sophisticated buy-side and institutional sell-side trading professionals moving into crypto. The company delivers institutional-grade infrastructure, access to deep liquidity, and best-in-class trading tools and workflow automation across its Pro, OTC, and RWA platforms. Liquid Mercury was built by professionals, for professionals. For more information about Liquid Mercury (ticker symbol: $MERC), visit www.liquidmercury.com.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.