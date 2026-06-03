Similarweb Expands AI Ecosystem with Perplexity Collaboration Through Native AI Workflows

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) and Perplexity today announced an expanded relationship that brings Similarweb’s digital data directly into Perplexity’s AI-native workflows, enabling users to access the most trusted market, consumer behavior, and competitive intelligence data without leaving the Perplexity environment.

“Similarweb is a market leader in providing data intelligence that helps enterprises scale. For enterprises incorporating AI into their daily work, access to accurate, trusted data is paramount.” Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity Share

Through Perplexity Computer, businesses of all sizes can automate research, marketing analysis, and strategic decision-making using Similarweb’s market intelligence and consumer behavior insights, all embedded directly within the AI experience. Computer is an agent orchestrator that creates teams of AI agents in 20+ models across files, tools, memory, and the open web to execute complex and continuous workflows. The integration includes Similarweb’s official MCP connector for Perplexity and deeper native integrations that bring trusted digital data directly. This announcement reflects Similarweb’s broader strategy in becoming the trusted data partner in a growing ecosystem of AI tools powering the next generation of digital intelligence.

As businesses shift from traditional SaaS platforms into AI environments, access to accurate, trusted data has become increasingly more critical to the effectiveness and accuracy of AI-generated insights. Similarweb’s data helps ground AI-generated responses in real-world digital intelligence across the customer journey and consumer behavior in apps, retail, Gen AI, search, and more. Perplexity Computer is designed to help businesses execute AI-powered workflows across research, analysis, and operational tasks using a team of sub-agents. Through the Similarweb integration, those workflows can now leverage trusted market and consumer intelligence directly within Computer.

“AI tools are only as powerful as the data supporting them,” said Benjamin Seror, Chief Product Officer at Similarweb. “More and more businesses are moving from ad hoc questions to building AI-powered workflows that automate research and marketing execution at scale. Similarweb’s data being available directly in AI platforms such as Perplexity ensures the workflows are grounded in accurate, trusted digital intelligence.”

The launch aligns with a broader shift across the AI ecosystem, as organizations increasingly rely on AI agents and copilots to perform tasks traditionally handled through multiple software tools and manual workflows. “The next phase of enterprise AI adoption will be defined by the quality and reliability of the underlying data powering AI outputs,” added Seror.

“Similarweb is a market leader in providing data intelligence that helps enterprises scale. For enterprises incorporating AI into their daily work, access to accurate, trusted data is paramount,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity. “By integrating Similarweb data directly into Perplexity Computer, users can access reliable market, consumer, and competitive insights inside the workflows where they already work and make decisions.”

The company’s broader ‘Similarweb. Everywhere you work.’ initiative reflects a strategic shift from a standalone platform business toward embedding Similarweb intelligence directly into the AI tools businesses already use every day. The Perplexity announcement builds on Similarweb’s growing network of AI partnerships and integrations which includes hundreds of additional AI tools through Similarweb’s MCP server. For more information about the integration and partnership, see the related blog post.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

Learn more: Similarweb | Similarweb Digital Data

Free Tools: Analyze any website or app | Verify your website | Browser extension

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | X

Disclaimer: All names, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The data, reports, and other materials provided or made available by Similarweb consist of or include estimated metrics and digital insights generated by Similarweb using its proprietary algorithms, based on information collected by Similarweb from multiple sources using its advanced data methodologies. Similarweb shall not be responsible for the accuracy of such data, reports, and materials and shall have no liability for any decision made or action taken by any third party based in whole or in part on such data, reports, and materials. Additional information can be found here.