SharkNinja Launches the Shark Home Luxe Collection, Bringing a New Design Standard to the Cleaning Category

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), the global product design and technology company, today introduced the Shark Home Luxe Collection — Shark Home’s first cross-category color collection, bringing elevated new finishes to two of Shark's newest cleaning systems: the Shark® PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™ 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop, and the Shark® PowerDetect Speed™, a lightweight cordless vacuum with an auto-empty dock. Designed to complement modern interiors, the collection reflects a growing consumer desire for products that feel more intentional in the home.

For years, floorcare products have been designed almost exclusively around utility — dominated by glossy black plastics, stark white finishes, and bright accent colors optimized for retail shelves rather than the home itself. But as robot vacuums and cordless systems become a more visible part of everyday living, consumers are increasingly looking for products that feel more cohesive with their spaces instead of something they want to hide away.

According to a SharkNinja-commissioned survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers conducted in April 2025, 55% of consumers say color impacts the emotional appeal of their home, yet only 12% believe appliance brands get color right. The Shark Home Luxe Collection was created in response to that gap, bringing a more thoughtful, interior-inspired design language to the cleaning category.

“For years, this category has been focused almost entirely on function,” said François Nguyen, Chief Design and Experience Officer at SharkNinja. “We saw an opportunity to rethink that. Performance remains the foundation, but we believe the products people use every day should also feel considered from a design perspective. With the Luxe Collection, we paid close attention to every detail, from color and finish to materials and form, creating products that feel at home in the spaces where they live.”

Moving away from the harsh black and glossy white finishes common across floorcare, Shark developed a softer palette of earth tones and muted neutrals curated to work across a range of interior styles. The collection includes Espresso, Walnut, Dove, Oatstone, Evergreen, Sagewood, Deep Harbor, and Harbor Slate, each finished with subtle satin metallic accents.

Acclaimed interior designer and award-winning television personality Jeremiah Brent worked with Shark to help spotlight the launch, bringing his perspective on how thoughtful design can shape the feeling of a home.

“For so long, products in this category were designed to be hidden, when the reality is they live alongside us every day,” said Brent. “The Luxe Collection approaches cleaning products with the same level of intention we bring to furniture, lighting, and accessories. The colors feel sophisticated, the finishes elevated, and the collection integrates into the home in a way that feels thoughtful rather than disruptive.”

The Shark® PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™ Luxe Collection stands apart in a robot category dominated by black and white vacuums and bulky charging bases. Created for homes where these products stay visible, Shark® PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™ is also the first robot vacuum and mop to use UV light detection to identify and clean hidden messes — including dried spills, pet accidents, and residue. It vacuums and mops in one system, adapts in real time to floors and debris, and maintains itself with a self-empty base and automated mop cleaning.

With an auto-empty dock built to stay out in the open, the Shark® PowerDetect Speed™ Luxe Collection combines high-performance cleaning with finishes inspired by modern interiors. The lightweight 7-pound cordless vacuum uses PowerDetect® Intelligence to sense dirt, floor type, and cleaning direction, automatically adjusting as it cleans. It offers up to 60 minutes of runtime** and includes a hands-free auto-empty base that holds debris for up to 45 days.

The Shark Home Luxe Collection is available starting today at SharkNinja.com and Amazon.

Shark ® PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™ is available in Espresso, Evergreen, Deep Harbor, and Ivory from $1,299.00.

PowerDetect™ UV Reveal™ is available in Espresso, Evergreen, Deep Harbor, and Ivory from $1,299.00. Shark® PowerDetect Speed™ is available in Walnut, Oatstone, Sagewood, and Harbor Slate from $499.99.

Evergreen and Sagewood are exclusive to SharkNinja.com.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,100 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

* Source: Circana LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Total Floorcare, Vacuums incl Stick Vacuums, Upright Vacuums, Robotic Vacuums, & Canister Vacuums, Dollar Sales, 52 WE Jan 3, 2026

** In ECO mode with non motorized tool