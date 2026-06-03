Loman AI Partners With Shift4 to Bring the #1 Voice AI for Restaurants to Customers Across the Shift4 Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loman AI, the leading Voice AI for restaurants, today announced a partnership with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), expanding access to its voice AI platform for restaurants using the Shift4 Dine POS system. Loman is already live with hundreds of Shift4-powered restaurants, helping operators capture more revenue, streamline operations, and deliver better guest experiences.

Restaurants using Loman are capturing orders they used to miss, improving the guest experience, and driving real revenue lift without adding operational complexity. Share

Nearly half of all restaurant calls go unanswered, most of them during the peak hours when staff can least afford to step away. Loman AI eliminates this gap for Shift4 restaurants by answering 100% of calls instantly – handling complex orders, detailed menu questions, and reservations – with every order captured accurately and synced directly into Shift4 POS in real time.

"If you've ever worked a Friday night serving food, you know the phone never stops ringing. It's chaos. We just didn't even answer the phone,” said Michael Holcombe, Owner of Brick Oven Pizza, a Shift4 customer. “Loman changed that for us. It's a huge weight off my shoulders to know that all the calls are answered and the customers are getting what they need."

“We’re already seeing strong adoption from Shift4 operators, and the results speak for themselves,” said Christian Wiens, Founder and CEO of Loman AI. “Restaurants using Loman are capturing orders they used to miss, improving the guest experience, and driving real revenue lift without adding operational complexity. This partnership just accelerates that across the entire Shift4 ecosystem.”

Restaurants using Loman AI typically see:

20–25% increase in captured orders from previously missed calls

from previously missed calls Tens of thousands in annual labor savings per location

Higher average order values driven by consistent AI-powered upselling

driven by consistent AI-powered upselling Improved guest satisfaction with instant response times and zero hold times

Unlike traditional phone systems or generic answering services, Loman AI is purpose-built for restaurants and trained on tens of millions of real guest interactions. That depth of training translates to best-in-class order accuracy and the ability to handle even the most complex, highly customized orders with speed and consistency at scale.

The partnership underscores Shift4’s commitment to delivering best-in-class technology to its restaurant partners, enabling operators to increase revenue and operate more efficiently in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Loman AI is now available to all Shift4 Dine customers directly in the Shift4 marketplace.

About Loman AI

Loman AI is the leading voice AI platform for restaurants, enabling operators to answer every call, automate orders and reservations, and deliver better guest experiences at scale. By combining deep POS integrations with advanced conversational AI, Loman helps restaurants increase revenue, reduce labor costs, and operate more efficiently.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4’s commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world’s largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com.