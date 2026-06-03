The Nation Network Partners with PuckPedia to Expand Hockey Data and Salary Cap Coverage

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nation Network (TNN), one of North America’s leading independent sports media companies, is proud to announce a new partnership with PuckPedia, the trusted destination for NHL salary cap, contract, and roster-management information.

The partnership strengthens TNN’s position within the hockey information and analysis space by integrating one of the industry’s most relied-upon data resources into its growing media ecosystem Share

The partnership strengthens TNN’s position within the hockey information and analysis space by integrating one of the industry’s most relied-upon data resources into its growing media ecosystem, which includes Daily Faceoff, team-specific brands, podcasts, video content, newsletters, and social platforms.

Since launching in 2018, PuckPedia has become a go-to resource for hockey fans, media members, agents, and professionals across the sport seeking accurate and accessible information related to player contracts, CBA/salary cap management and expertise, draft pick tracking, and roster construction.

For TNN, the partnership with PuckPedia creates new opportunities to deepen editorial coverage around some of the NHL calendar’s most important moments, including the trade deadline, free agency, the NHL Draft, arbitration season, waiver activity, roster cuts, and buyout windows.

“PuckPedia has built tremendous trust within the hockey world by delivering accurate, detailed, and easy-to-understand salary cap and contract information,” says Jay Downton, Co-founder and CEO of TNN. “Bringing that expertise into The Nation Network ecosystem helps us create even more value for hockey fans by combining premium reporting, analysis, and storytelling with best-in-class data and roster-management tools.”

The partnership also creates a stronger foundation for contextual hockey coverage across TNN’s network of brands. PuckPedia’s data and tools will support enhanced reporting and analysis surrounding trades, signings, roster decisions, cap strategy, and long-term team planning — helping fans better understand not just what happens across the league, but why it matters.

In addition to editorial integration, the partnership opens the door for expanded audience growth initiatives through evergreen search traffic, internal linking opportunities, cross-platform content recirculation, and future sponsorship integrations between PuckPedia, Daily Faceoff, and TNN’s team-focused properties.

“We've long admired The Nation Network and the passionate hockey communities they've built across Canada,” said Hart Levine, Founder of PuckPedia. “This partnership allows us to bring PuckPedia's trusted salary cap, contract, and roster-management tools to an even broader audience through some of the most engaged hockey media brands in the industry. By combining our data and expertise with TNN's strength in content and storytelling, we'll create new ways for fans to better understand the business of hockey and the decisions that shape their favourite teams.”

As part of the partnership, fans can expect increased integration between PuckPedia’s tools and TNN’s editorial and video content, creating a more connected experience for hockey audiences looking for trusted reporting, analysis, and data-driven insight.

About The Nation Network

The Nation Network is a leading independent sports media company operating team-focused digital brands, podcasts, video content, newsletters, and social platforms across North America. Its portfolio includes Daily Faceoff and some of the most engaged hockey communities in the industry.

About PuckPedia

Founded in 2018, PuckPedia is the trusted source for NHL salary cap, contract, and roster-management information. With breaking news, interactive tools, dashboards, podcasts, and editorial content, PuckPedia serves hockey fans and professionals alike with accurate and accessible hockey data.