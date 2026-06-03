Jacobs extends role in San Francisco's multibillion-dollar resilience initiative

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs (NYSE: J) will continue serving as program manager for the Port of San Francisco’s Waterfront Resilience Program, a multiyear initiative to protect and future-proof the city’s historic waterfront. The multi-billion-dollar program addresses earthquake safety, near-term flood protection and long-term adaptation to sea level rise.

Multiyear initiative to protect transit, utilities and emergency systems from seismic and climate threats. Share

Adapting 7.5 miles of the waterfront, including preserving and fortifying the city’s 100-year-old Embarcadero Seawall, the program will better protect critical regional transportation facilities, utilities and over $100 billion in assets and annual economic activity. Supporting the program for nearly a decade, Jacobs will continue as program manager guiding program development, strategic planning and engineering, working with PA Consulting to leverage innovation, ecosystem governance and scenario planning for the next phase of critical infrastructure modernization.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Eva Wood said: “The Waterfront Resilience Program is more than an infrastructure improvement program — it’s a lifeline for the city’s future. Having worked on the program since its inception in 2017, Jacobs brings deep experience in navigating the opportunities unique to San Francisco’s historic waterfront. Our continued work on this program will shape a resilient, vibrant waterfront for generations to come.”

The program’s life-safety upgrades will reinforce historic piers, wharfs and buildings that support emergency response, sea level rise recovery and the city’s municipal transit and utility systems.

Ranked as No. 2 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers some of today’s most complex and challenging infrastructure and resilience programs. The company has helped manage the United Kingdom’s major flood risk management program in London and the Thames Estuary, advance Singapore’s national coastal adaptation and resilience efforts, rebuild the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and is designing the world’s largest coastal storm surge barrier along the Texas Gulf Coast.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world’s most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we’re creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

About PA Consulting

On March 20, 2026, Jacobs completed its acquisition of the remaining equity interest in PA Consulting. The combined business serves clients across sectors, including government and private organizations, supporting work from strategy and design through execution across major capital programs, digital innovation and operational change.

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