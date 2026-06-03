Elessent Clean Technologies Forms Strategic Alliance With Thermal Systems Pvt Ltd

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elessent Clean Technologies (Elessent) is proud to announce the signing of a strategic alliance agreement with Thermal Systems Private Limited (Thermal Systems), a leading provider of steaming equipment based in Hyderabad, India. This agreement combines more than a century of MECS® sulfuric acid plant expertise from Elessent with 40 years of steaming equipment experience from Thermal Systems to deliver highly effective solutions for customers.

Replacing steaming equipment in a sulfuric acid plant is often assumed to be a straightforward replacement-in-kind exercise. In practice, however, these projects can be much more complex. Many plants have evolved over time, and the conditions under which a boiler, superheater, or economizer was originally designed may no longer reflect current operation. What is needed to optimize a replacement is complete knowledge of plant operations and the highest quality equipment possible.

Together, MECS® and Thermal Systems deliver customers a fully integrated solution that combines deep sulfuric acid process expertise with proven steaming equipment design and manufacturing capabilities. By evaluating the entire heat recovery system and not just the individual piece of equipment, customers benefit from optimized performance, improved reliability, reduced operational risk, and equipment solutions tailored to current plant conditions and future operating needs.

“We are excited to collaborate with Thermal Systems,” said Kevin Bockwinkel, Vice President, Cleaner Fertilizers, Metals and Chemicals, Elessent Clean Technologies. “The combination of MECS® design standards and Thermal Systems steaming equipment fabrication capabilities, allows us to better meet our customers’ needs by providing the equipment directly to them. Thermal Systems is a respected and proven partner, making this a natural fit.”

The MECS® sulfuric acid technology has been in use for over a century in the phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals (leaching & smelting), oil refining and general chemical industries. MECS® technologies feature breakthrough solutions, many of which have revolutionized the performance, quality and cost-effectiveness of customer operations. They include MECS® heat recovery systems (HRS™), MECS® SolvR® regenerative SO 2 scrubbing and MECS® MAX3™ sulfuric acid production technology. Integrated into these MECS® technologies are proven specialty products such as catalysts, Brink® mist eliminators, Sulphurnet filters, DynaWave® scrubbers, ZeCor® corrosion-resistant alloy products, and acid coolers all of which are specifically designed for the most demanding operating environments. Licensed and marketed by Elessent Clean Technologies, the MECS® technology is the world leading sulfuric acid production technology with more than 1,000 sulfuric acid plant licenses and projects. Elessent Technologies is committed to long-term customer satisfaction and support for the life of customer assets. Learn more at ElessentCT.com.

About Elessent Clean Technologies

Elessent Clean Technologies is a leading source of solutions for decarbonizing the industrial manufacturing sector and transitioning the industry to a sustainable future. Our clean technology solutions minimize environmental impact and optimize productivity while remaining cost competitive. As a responsible supplier and partner to the metal, fertilizer, chemical, petrochemical and oil refining industries, our technology portfolio includes MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® wet scrubbing and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality, cleaner products for the world. Learn more at www.ElessentCT.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Elessent Clean Technologies, the Elessent Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of Elessent Clean Technologies Inc. unless otherwise noted.