Everbridge xMatters Expands Collaboration with ServiceNow to Accelerate Incident Response

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM), today announced an expanded collaboration between Everbridge xMatters and ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, to help organizations automate response workflows and accelerate incident resolution across digital environments.

The announcement builds on the companies’ earlier Emergency Event Management (EEM) initiatives and extends the partnership into AI-driven digital operations and workflow orchestration through xMatters.

Together, ServiceNow and xMatters help organizations coordinate major incident response across teams and systems by combining the ServiceNow AI Platform with xMatters orchestration and automation capabilities.

Organizations can:

Automate response workflows

Engage the right teams faster

Reduce manual coordination during major incidents and disruptions

Coordinate actions across monitoring, ITSM, collaboration, and remediation systems

Improve uptime and operational resilience

“Operational teams are under pressure to respond faster while managing growing complexity across systems and environments,” said David Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer and GM of Digital Operations at Everbridge. “In partnership with ServiceNow, xMatters helps organizations reduce manual coordination, automate response workflows, and resolve incidents faster.”

xMatters extends the ServiceNow AI Platform with orchestration capabilities including automated stakeholder communications, dynamic incident routing, and workflow automation designed to simplify operational coordination and reduce response times.

“Customers see the greatest impact when a shared vision meets complementary strengths. With Everbridge xMatters, we are unlocking the full potential of intelligent automation to transform response workflows,” said Alix Douglas, group vice president, global technology partnerships at ServiceNow. “xMatters, in partnership with the ServiceNow AI Platform, empowers organizations to automate incident response, coordinate the right teams faster, and reduce operational disruption. Together, we are turning intelligence into meaningful outcomes.”

The companies plan to continue deepening integration and joint go-to-market initiatives focused on operational resilience and AI-driven operations.

To learn more about the xMatters and ServiceNow integration, visit here.

About Everbridge

Everbridge helps more than 6,500 enterprises and government organizations manage critical events by enabling them to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously. Through an all-in-one AI-powered platform, Everbridge High Velocity CEM™ is autonomous when you want it to be and human-guided when you need it to be, so every incident response is optimized. For more information, visit everbridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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