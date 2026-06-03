Govstack and municiPal AI Partner To Improve How Residents Access Municipal Services Online

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Residents looking up information on their city's website will soon get conversational, AI-generated answers instead of a list of links. Govstack, a platform built by GHD that powers government websites, has partnered with municiPal AI to offer its AI-driven search technology to cities across North America.

The new partnership addresses one of the most persistent frustrations in local government and digital services: residents struggle to find information buried across hundreds of pages of bylaws, permits, programs, and council documents. Purpose-built for municipalities, municiPal AI interprets plain-language questions and delivers accurate answers directly from a municipality’s own trusted content, with no website overhaul required.

GHD Digital’s Govstack platform is used by hundreds of municipalities across Canada and the United States to manage their websites, resident engagement, and digital services. Through this integration, Govstack users can now offer residents a conversational search experience built on their own trusted data.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, municiPal AI is designed specifically around the structure, language, and governance requirements of municipal information. The platform can be deployed across virtually any municipal website or CMS in as little as four to ten weeks, with no changes required to existing website structure or content, giving local governments flexibility to adopt the technology within their existing digital infrastructure.

In early deployments, municiPal AI has resolved over 90% of resident questions in a single query, with a 96% response accuracy rate — and nearly 40% of inquiries handled outside of regular business hours, extending effective municipal service beyond the staffed workday.

As two companies rooted in Waterloo Region, one of Canada’s leading technology corridors, the partnership also reflects a shared commitment to secure Canadian-based municipal data infrastructure and domestic AI expertise.

“Our goal has always been to provide municipalities with the most powerful digital platform possible,” said Ali Carden, Global Practice Director, Products and Platforms at GHD Digital. “Integrating municiPal AI brings an advanced new layer of intelligence that will make municipal information easier for residents and staff to access.”

"Municipalities already have the information residents need - the challenge is making it accessible in a fast, intuitive, and trustworthy way,” said Kerry Fraser, Co-founder of municiPal AI. “This partnership helps more municipalities modernize resident service delivery using technology built specifically for local government."

Municipalities interested in deploying AI-powered search on their website can learn more at municipalai.ai or contact the team directly at info@municipalai.ai.

Municipalities exploring modern digital platforms for websites and service delivery — including AI-powered search — can learn more about Govstack at www.govstack.com.

About municiPal AI

municiPal AI delivers specialized AI search technology built for the structure and language of municipal government, enabling residents and staff to find accurate information from trusted municipal sources, securely. It improves search performance and streamlines content management, while ensuring municipalities maintain full ownership and control of their information. municiPal AI helps municipalities deliver more consistent, reliable digital services and better connect residents to the information they need.

About Govstack and GHD

Govstack is a modern digital platform for municipal and local governments, enabling organizations to manage websites, digital services, and public communications within a single, secure, and governed environment. Designed for complex, multi-department operations, Govstack helps municipalities deliver more accessible, consistent, and efficient digital services across their communities.

Govstack is developed and supported by GHD, a global professional services firm with over 100 years of experience working with governments and communities. GHD combines deep domain expertise with digital innovation to help public sector organizations modernize service delivery and improve citizen outcomes.