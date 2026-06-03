Eyebot and The Framery at 1-800 Contacts Announce Partnership in Greater Salt Lake City area, Delivering Doctor-Reviewed Glasses Prescriptions in Minutes

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyebot and The Framery at 1-800 Contacts today announced a new partnership kicking off in The Framery’s hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah. Beginning June 3, Eyebot Kiosks will be open at Layton Hills Mall in Layton, Utah and Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, Utah, giving visitors a convenient way to complete a vision test, receive a doctor-reviewed glasses prescription, and shop for eyewear from The Framery.

Eyebot was built to make routine prescription updates easier. The vision test, which always includes an assistant onsite for guidance, uses advanced refraction, lensometry, and visual acuity technology to collect the measurements needed for a glasses prescription in 15 minutes or less. It is not a replacement for comprehensive eye exams, but a more convenient way to stay up to date with your glasses prescription.

“I firmly believe that getting a new vision prescription and glasses should be as simple as buying a new pair of shoes, said Matthias Hofmann, co-founder and CEO of Eyebot. “Our partnership with The Framery emphasizes our mutual commitment to making access to vision care affordable and convenient. Providing this access to vision care to the greater Salt Lake City area marks a new stepping stone for us as we continue our mission towards making vision care accessible to everyone, equally at the touch of a button.”

How It Works

A user walks up to the kiosk and uses Eyebot to complete a short intake and a series of tests. The system collects key measurements and securely sends the data to a licensed eye doctor for review. From there, the prescription is reviewed and written by the doctor and delivered shortly after, when eligible. There is always an assistant accompanying the kiosk to help users through the test if needed.

Each kiosk features a curated collection of frames for customers to try on in person, paired with The Framery's full catalog online of hundreds of styles starting at $79 with premium prescription lenses included.

Every Framery order includes free prescription lenses with scratch-resistant coating, anti-glare treatment, and 100% UV protection, along with free shipping, free returns, and a 60-Day Delight Guarantee. Consumers can also take advantage of a virtual try-on tool and a Try Before You Buy program — testing up to two pairs at home for 15 days, free. Prescription accuracy is 100% guaranteed; if a customer is unsatisfied for any reason, returns are on us.

"For our entire 30-year history we have focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences in the vision care space," said Amy Larson, President of The Framery at 1-800 Contacts. "By combining that passion for the customer with access to Eyebot's cutting-edge technology we are creating a seamless experience that is convenient, accessible, and empowers customers to get glasses they will love with confidence and ease. To kick off our partnership in The Framery’s hometown of Salt Lake City makes this even more meaningful."

The Eyebot Kiosk at the Layton Hills Mall can be found near Dillards, and the kiosk at the Valley Fair Mall can be found in the North corridor in front of the Nerd Store.

A press kit with additional imagery can be found HERE.

To learn more about Eyebot visit eyebot.co, and to learn more about The Framery visit theframery.com.

About The Framery at 1-800 Contacts

The Framery by 1-800 Contacts brings 30 years of vision care expertise, smart technology, and unbeatable service to the way you shop for glasses. Our mission is simple: make finding the perfect pair easy, convenient, and accessible for everyone. Complete pairs start at just $79 at theframery.com.

About Eyebot

Eyebot is expanding access to doctor-verified eyeglass prescriptions through its automated vision test kiosk, delivering fast, affordable results without appointments or insurance. Founded in 2021, Eyebot combines advanced vision technology with clinical oversight—every prescription is reviewed and written by a licensed eye doctor. Eyebot is backed by the National Science Foundation and leading investors including General Catalyst. Eyebot kiosks can be found at leading optical retail locations across the United States.

Eyebot is designed for adults ages 18–64 with no known eye conditions and does not replace comprehensive eye exams; the company actively encourages ongoing in-person care. Its mission is to make vision care more accessible, convenient, and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.eyebot.co.