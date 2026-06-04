Vietnam Maritime Bank Achieves 200% Faster Loan Approvals with Intelligent Decisioning from FICO

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE: FICO) - Vietnam Maritime Bank (MSB), one of Vietnam's most established financial institutions, has achieved a 200% improvement in loan approval speed using FICO's proven and powerful decisioning capabilities, implemented in partnership with regional technology specialist Blitz in just 10 months. By reducing loan turnaround time from 30 to 15 minutes, the solution is already reshaping how MSB serves its more than eight million retail customers and nearly 100,000 business clients.

“The bank can now approve loans with a level of speed and accuracy that was previously unattainable,” said Mr. Nguyen Quang Man, Deputy Chief Risk Officer of MSB and Steering Committee member for the Decision Engine Implementation Project. Share

The intelligent decisioning system combines AI and machine learning models with rule-based decisioning to automate and standardize credit approval processes, dramatically reducing manual error rates and enabling MSB to bring new digitized lending products to market faster across a range of customer segments.

“The bank can now approve loans with a level of speed and accuracy that was previously unattainable,” said Mr. Nguyen Quang Man, Deputy Chief Risk Officer of MSB and Steering Committee member for the Decision Engine Implementation Project. “The ability to adapt quickly as market conditions evolve gives MSB a real competitive edge. We are excited to explore how we can extend our partnership with FICO and Blitz into customer management and debt collection as the next phase of the transformation.”

For a bank operating 260 branches, nearly 400 international correspondent banking relationships, and a workforce of over 7,000 people, the ability to make faster, more consistent credit decisions at scale is a significant operational shift. FICO’s advanced decisioning capabilities standardize policy rules across the institution, ensuring that every loan assessment reflects the same logic and risk appetite, regardless of channel or product type.

"MSB set out to solve a real business problem: how do you grow your lending book and serve customers faster without compromising on risk?” said Timothy Choon, Senior Director, ASEAN North at FICO. “The outstanding results demonstrate the power of advanced analytics and decision management technology in revolutionizing banking operations. MSB's success story serves as an inspiring example for financial institutions across Asia looking to enhance their competitive advantage through intelligent automation.”

“Bringing together FICO's intelligent decisioning technologies with local support is where Blitz adds real value,” said Mr. Chia Han Meng, CEO of Blitz. “MSB's results prove that when implementation expertise is matched with the right solution, the outcomes for customers, and for the business, are transformative. MSB now has a decisioning infrastructure that can scale with its ambitions.”

About MSB

Established in 1991, MSB has consistently reached significant milestones within the banking and financial sector. Currently, MSB operates a nationwide network of 260 branches and transaction offices, complemented by a global reach through nearly 400 correspondent banks across 45 countries and territories. With a dedicated team of over 7,000 employees, MSB currently supports a robust customer base of over 8 million individuals and businesses.

About the Technology

FICO’s intelligent decisioning solution enables organizations to automate and govern complex decision-making at scale, combining the power of AI and machine learning models with rules-based business logic. The solution gives financial institutions the speed, flexibility, and control to rapidly adapt their decisioning logic to changing market and regulatory conditions, without heavy IT dependency.

About Blitz

Blitz is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in risk, compliance and digital transformation for financial institutions across Southeast Asia. The company delivers innovative solutions that help banks and financial services organizations enhance their operational efficiency and customer experience through advanced technology implementations.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

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