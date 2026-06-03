Bitdefender Delivers Powerful Cybersecurity Solution for Connected Homes

BUCHAREST, Romania & SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the integration of its advanced security technology into Swisscom’s new home network protection solution. The comprehensive cybersecurity offering for Swisscom subscribers has a built-in protection directly in the router. The collaboration comes at a time when threats to personal data, digital identity, and privacy are accelerating, driven by increasingly sophisticated AI-powered attacks targeting connected households.

By expanding our partnership with Swisscom, we are enabling always-on, network-level protection that secures every device in the household, helping customers stay ahead of evolving threats without added complexity. Share

“Protecting our customers against cybersecurity threats is key for us as a leading ICT company,” said Marcel Burgherr, Head of Home Devices at Swisscom. “With our security offering and the new router-based protection, we are extending protection beyond individual devices to the entire home network, delivering seamless, built-in security while maintaining the high-performance experience our customers expect.”

Attacks targeting connected households continue to grow in scale and frequency. Industry research shows the average home now has more than 22 connected devices and faces over 30 attempted network attacks every 24 hours. A Bitdefender global survey of 7,000 consumers further reveals significant protection gaps, with 58% not using third-party security on computers and 82% reporting the same for tablets. These findings reinforce the urgent need for seamless, comprehensive protection across every device in the home network.

Bitdefender has integrated its Smart Home Security technology into Swisscom’s home network protection offering, delivering advanced protection directly at the router level to secure all connected devices, including laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and other IoT devices.

This integration provides powerful, network-level defense against malware, phishing, online scams, malicious websites, fraud, and other threats. It operates seamlessly in the background without requiring installation on individual devices.

“Threat actors are increasingly using automation and AI to scale attacks, making it more difficult for consumers to protect their personal data and connected devices,” said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations at Bitdefender Consumer Solutions Group. “By expanding our partnership with Swisscom, we are enabling always-on, network-level protection that secures every device in the household, helping customers stay ahead of evolving threats without added complexity.”

About Swisscom

Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading provider of telecommunications, IT and entertainment. As one of Switzerland’s most innovative and sustainable companies, Swisscom is shaping the future. With its integrated security solution, Swisscom offers simple, comprehensive protection for devices and data at home and on the move – combining advanced security features, expert support and online legal protection in one app. The company employs around 23,000 people. In Italy, Fastweb + Vodafone is a strong number two in the market.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence, and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

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