Agilent, OpenAI, BCG Collaborate to Accelerate Customer-Focused, AI-Driven Scientific Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a collaboration with OpenAI and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) across the company’s products, operations, and customer workflows.

"Through this collaboration with OpenAI and BCG, we are accelerating deployment of AI across our business while advancing more intelligent instruments, software, and services," said Padraig McDonnell, president and CEO of Agilent. Share

“AI is a top priority, and this partnership reflects both our ambition and our execution commitment — to build the enduring capability, operating model, and capacity required to consistently deliver AI‑driven innovation value for our customers,” said Padraig McDonnell, president and CEO of Agilent. “Through this collaboration with OpenAI and BCG, we are accelerating deployment of AI across our business while advancing more intelligent instruments, software, and services. Our focus is simple: deliver faster, highest-quality insights to help our customers make better decisions.”

“By bringing advanced AI capabilities into Agilent’s innovation and operations, we’re enabling teams to unlock new insights, accelerate discovery, and build more intelligent, adaptive solutions,” said Ashley Kramer, VP of Enterprise at OpenAI. “We are focused on outcomes while building the capabilities Agilent needs to lead in an AI-enabled future.”

“Together, we will help Agilent turn AI into a competitive advantage — moving from pilots to scaled deployment and redefining how value is created across the enterprise,” said Matthew Kropp, a managing director and senior partner at BCG and Chief AI Officer at BCG X.

Agilent has prioritized initial use cases designed to materially enhance the customer experience and accelerate its new product pipeline, with plans to expand these efforts significantly over the next six to 12 months.

By combining Agilent’s scientific expertise and data assets with OpenAI’s advanced AI research and deployment capabilities and BCG’s experience in large-scale transformation, the collaboration will help to identify, build, and scale high-impact applied AI solutions across Agilent’s enterprise.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group bridges the gap between ambition and outcomes for the world's leading companies and organizations. We are built for this era of unprecedented change — bringing strategic clarity rooted in over 60 years of deep domain knowledge, combined with applied AI shaped by our practitioners. BCG works shoulder-to-shoulder with CEOs across industries and geographies to deliver transformative impact at scale: stronger returns, transferred capabilities, and change that sticks. For more information, visit bcg.com.