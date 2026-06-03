DocGo Launches Mobile Phlebotomy Services in South Florida

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health and medical transportation services, today announced that its PTI Health by DocGo subsidiary has launched mobile phlebotomy services in Southern Florida. In conjunction with this launch, PTI Health has expanded its relationship with a major national clinical laboratory to cover services throughout the Southeast and will work collaboratively with this lab partner to bring mobile phlebotomy service to the lab’s existing network of medical practice customers in Southern Florida.

“I’m excited about launching services in South Florida, and the prospect of growing the southeast region anchored by the support of a major lab partner,” said Wayne Meadows, General Manager of PTI Health by DocGo. “We bring valued services to the home, and Florida’s strong concentration of older adults and retirees creates an ideal demographic landscape for a mobile phlebotomy business focused on convenience and accessibility. With our low capital investment model that includes a small base of operations and does not require a dedicated fleet or vehicle maintenance, we anticipate this new market will operate at the same margin profile as our steady-state markets.”

This expansion will leverage PTI Health’s existing lab partner ordering platform integrations and underscores the Company’s capabilities to deliver reliable and efficient mobile lab collection and mobile phlebotomy services. PTI Health will bring timely, convenient blood collection and additional at-home testing services to patients in Florida, offering valuable care to individuals with limited access to traditional labs.

“PTI Health’s mobile phlebotomy services are a key component of our ‘healthcare at any address’ portfolio, and PTI’s performance continues to exceed our expectations,” said Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. “Expanding our operational relationship with an existing partner and launching into a new region demonstrates the quality of PTI’s offering and supports the growth that we anticipate PTI will continue to deliver across their multi-state footprint.”

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring, ambulance services and a 50-state virtual care network. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and relationships with a dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for municipalities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote advanced practice provider, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com. To get an inside look on how the proactive healthcare revolution is helping transform healthcare by reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving outcomes, visit www.proactivecarenow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the Company’s plans, strategies, outcomes, and prospects, both business and financial, including PTI Health’s continued growth and profitability, and PTI Health’s expansion into new markets. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, outcomes, results or expectations. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. In some cases, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “design,” “potential,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the Company’s actual results or outcomes, or the timing of results or outcomes, to differ materially from those contained in the Company’s forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business strategy, including with respect to PTI Health and other acquisitions; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate PTI Health or other acquisitions or realize the benefits of such acquisitions; the Company’s reliance on and ability to maintain its contractual relationships with its healthcare provider partners and clients; the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive industry; the Company’s ability to maintain existing contracts; the Company’s reliance on government contracts; the Company’s ability to effectively manage its growth; the Company’s financial performance and future prospects; the Company’s ability to deliver on its business strategies or models, plans and goals; the Company’s ability to expand geographically; the Company’s competitive position and opportunities, including its ability to realize the benefits from its operating model; and other risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as and to the extent required by law.