Hasbro Launches Sixth Wall, a New AI Studio Building the Next Generation of Character Experiences

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, a leading games, IP, and toy company, today launched Sixth Wall, a new AI studio dedicated to bringing iconic characters into the AI era. Alongside the launch, the company announced a strategic partnership with ElevenLabs and introduced Behavioral Licensing, a new category of character licensing designed for dynamic interactions.

As AI-native experiences proliferate, millions of consumers are already encountering unauthorized versions of popular characters across chat, voice, gaming, and content creation platforms. Sixth Wall was created to give creators, rights holders, and partners a trusted framework for bringing characters into these new experiences while preserving authenticity, safety, and commercial rights.

Sixth Wall is introducing Behavioral Licensing, a new category of IP licensing focused on how characters think, speak, and interact in dynamic experiences - not just how they appear in traditional media. Behavioral Licensing is powered by CharacterOS, Sixth Wall's proprietary system for preserving a character's personality, canon, voice, and safety guardrails across interactive experiences. Each Sixth Wall character is built using authorized source material and powerful human voice performances. The studio has established a talent participation model that compensates performers and uses only authorized recordings.

As part of today's launch, Sixth Wall also announced a strategic partnership with ElevenLabs, the leading AI audio company, to bring select Hasbro characters to the company's rapidly growing Iconic Marketplace.

Twelve iconic Hasbro characters, including Optimus Prime, Megatron, Cobra Commander, Mr. Potato Head, and the cast of Clue - all powered by distinguished voice actors - will be available to request at launch, with more following later this year.

“CharacterOS is compelling because it unlocks a bigger creative canvas while addressing a real challenge in AI: the unauthorized use of content. It is built around a creator-first model that gives voice talent and creatives a meaningful seat at the table. It gives brands a trusted way to bring characters into new AI-enabled platforms without losing what makes them authentic,” said Chris Cocks, CEO, Hasbro. “And most exciting to me, it opens entirely new surfaces for play and storytelling, from making a store greeting feel magical to transforming a call waiting experience into a moment with a fan’s favorite character.”

“One of the most meaningful parts of building Sixth Wall has been sitting in the recording studio witnessing legendary voice actors capture the essence of Hasbro’s most iconic characters,” said Roberta Thomson, CEO of Sixth Wall. “AI introduces a new dimension: preserving a character’s personality, not just their voice. That’s what led us to create Behavioral Licensing - so these characters remain true to their creators, their brands, and the fans who love them.”

“It’s often the voice that gives a character their personality and texture,” said Mati Staniszewski, cofounder of ElevenLabs. “We’ve developed the AI voice models and marketplace infrastructure to make it possible to deliver authentic character voices at scale, and we’ve had great fun working with Hasbro to bring their iconic characters to life.”

Sixth Wall's initial focus is on 13+ experiences and enterprise use cases. The company is not currently developing AI products targeted at young children and is actively contributing to broader industry discussions around safety standards and voluntary guardrails for AI-enabled play experiences.

Sixth Wall is now accepting requests for authorized character access through the ElevenLabs Iconic Marketplace and through sixthwallstudio.com. Partners will be considered for time-bound Behavioral Licensing pilots across a range of use cases, including:

Interactive storytelling experiences

Conversational games and digital companions

Connected physical products and robotics

AI-powered brand ambassadors

Location-based entertainment experiences

Dynamic customer engagement agents

Additional characters, products, and pilot experiences will be announced later this year.

About Sixth Wall

Sixth Wall is Hasbro’s AI studio building the next generation of authorized character experiences. Powered by CharacterOS, Sixth Wall is introducing Behavioral Licensing so partners can deploy iconic characters with defined guardrails, clear commercial terms, and authorized voice—starting with 13+ use cases.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With 165 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches more than 1 billion fans annually around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is an AI company that transforms how people and businesses communicate with the world. We launched in January 2023 with the first human-like AI voice model. Today, we serve millions of users and thousands of businesses across three main platforms. ElevenAgents enables businesses to deliver seamless and intelligent customer experiences, with the integrations, testing, monitoring, and reliability necessary to deploy voice and chat agents at scale. ElevenCreative empowers creators and marketers to generate and edit speech, music, image, and video across 70+ languages. ElevenAPI gives developers access to our leading AI audio foundational models.

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