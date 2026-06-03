Astro Pak LLC Acquires Purepass Services, Inc.

COSTA MESA, Calif. & HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astro Pak LLC (“Astro Pak”), a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC (“Stephens Group”), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Purepass Services, Inc. (“Purepass”), a provider of on-site and shop-based high purity cleaning services. Located in Hamilton, Ontario, the acquisition establishes Astro Pak’s footprint in Canada and increases the total number of locations to 13 across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Purepass provides passivation, derouging, pickling, oxygen cleaning, sanitization, and other services to customers across Canada and the United States. The company serves the biopharmaceutical, food & beverage, household & personal care, water & wastewater, and other industrial end markets. The transaction marks Astro Pak’s second acquisition under Stephens Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle, Matt, and the entire Purepass team to the Astro Pak family,” said Astro Pak President Ken Carroll. “Astro Pak has served the Canadian market for many years, and the ability to join forces with Purepass to better serve customers across Canada represents a meaningful expansion opportunity for the business. We look forward to combining Astro Pak’s resources with the team’s decades of experience to provide industry-leading high purity cleaning services to customers across the country.”

Purepass President Kyle Worlin and Vice President Matt McKelvie noted, “Astro Pak’s legacy in high purity and precision cleaning services, combined with its standard for excellence and consistent values, made for an easy decision. Working with Astro Pak will allow us to better serve our customers across Canada and the U.S. while providing a great home with expanded opportunities for our team.”

“Purepass is a strong cultural fit with Astro Pak and is highly complementary strategically and operationally,” Jack Nadal, Managing Director at Stephens Group, added. “The acquisition formalizes Astro Pak’s presence in Canada allowing us to better serve current and future customers. We remain committed to building the world’s premier provider of high purity and precision cleaning services, which is accelerated with the acquisition of Purepass.”

Intrepid Investment Bankers served as the exclusive buy-side advisor for Astro Pak.

ABOUT ASTRO PAK LLC

Astro Pak LLC is a leading provider of high purity and precision cleaning services, serving critical industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food & beverage, datacenters, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and more. Founded in 1959, Astro Pak is committed to ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness, compliance, and operational excellence for its customers. Learn more about Astro Pak at https://astropak.com/.

ABOUT PUREPASS SERVICES, INC.

Purepass Services, Inc. provides high purity cleaning services to customers across Canada and the United States. The company’s offering includes passivation, derouging, pickling, oxygen cleaning, sanitization, and other services for customers across biopharmaceutical, food & beverage, household & personal care, water & wastewater, and other industrial end markets. Learn more about Purepass at https://purepassinc.ca/.

ABOUT THE STEPHENS GROUP, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens, Jr. and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With over $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial products and services, specialty distribution, and vertical software.