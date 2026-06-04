Paramount and UFC Expand Partnership to Canada Beginning in 2027

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY), and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced an expansion of their media rights partnership that makes Paramount+ the exclusive home of UFC Numbered Event main cards in Canada for the next six years beginning in 2027.

UFC Numbered Events (traditionally known as Pay-Per-Views) typically feature championship bouts on the main cards and showcase UFC’s biggest stars. This new partnership with Paramount will provide UFC fans across Canada with exclusive access to all 13 marquee UFC Numbered Event main cards live, at no additional cost to Paramount+ subscribers. This announcement expands on Paramount’s landmark seven-year, multi-territory UFC media rights partnership announced in 2025, and reaffirms Paramount+ as the premier destination for UFC fans in North America, Latin America and Australia*.

“Beginning in 2027, Paramount+ subscribers in Canada will get every UFC Numbered Event main card live, at no additional cost,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “Paramount has been an incredible partner that understands the power of UFC, and together we’re going to make it easier than ever for fans in Canada to watch the biggest fights in the sport. I love Canada and I’m very excited for the fans to be able to enjoy the Paramount experience.”

"UFC is one of the most dynamic live sports properties in the world and we are thrilled to bring Paramount+ subscribers in Canada into the Octagon in 2027 for no additional cost,” said Rodrigo Mazón, Paramount+’s Head of Direct-To-Consumer in Latin America and Canada. “Expanding our partnership into Canada lets us serve a deeply engaged MMA audience, while reinforcing what Paramount+ is built for: premium live sports and globally relevant entertainment."

Details on the first UFC events to stream live on Paramount+ in Canada will be announced later this year.

The debut of UFC on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America earlier this year was the service’s biggest exclusive live event in history. To date, over 10 million households have watched more than 100 million hours of UFC programming on Paramount+—delivering viewership more than 15x the average pay-per-view event over the past two years.

Since debuting in Canada with UFC 83 in 2008, UFC has held 37 premier sporting events across 11 cities in the Great White North. Canadian cards have featured legendary athletes like Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Jose Aldo, Valentina Shevchenko and Max Holloway.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, with more than 700 million fans and approximately 363 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while distributing programming to an estimated 1 billion broadcast and digital households across 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes, representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Skydance Animation, Film, Television, and Interactive/Games, and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

*In the U.S. and Latin America, Paramount+ offers subscribers all 13 UFC Numbered Events and 30 Fight Nights.

*In Australia, it includes all 30 UFC Fight Nights and prelims for all UFC Numbered Events.

*In Canada, it includes all 13 UFC Numbered Event Main Cards.