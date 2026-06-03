HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accton Technology Corporation, Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA), Gallopwave Incorporation, and Hsuan Yuan Technology Co. Ltd. (“HYTech”) today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving Edge AI technologies for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) applications.

Accton, Gallopwave, HYTech, and Synaptics Partner to Bring Edge AI and Navigation Onboard Autonomous UAVs Share

The MoU provides a framework for the parties to evaluate opportunities for technical collaboration, and potential research and development related to UAV applications. Any such collaboration would remain subject to the parties entering into definitive agreements.

The collaboration will bring together expertise across Edge AI, wireless connectivity, navigation software, UAV technologies, and system integration. The parties intend to explore how these complementary capabilities may support future UAV applications in areas such as search-and-rescue, delivery, and wildlife conservation.

“Combining Synaptics’ compute and connectivity with Gallopwave’s navigation software and HYTech’s UAV platform lets us evaluate how these technologies can work together as an integrated system,” said Enco Liew, VP of Value Line PBU, Accton Technology. “Our focus is on bringing together the different components required to support reliable operation in real-world environments.”

“Navigation is fundamental to helping UAVs understand their position and surroundings,” said Max Lai, CEO, Gallopwave. “We are excited to explore how our positioning and navigation technologies can complement advances in Edge AI and connectivity, helping enable more capable and adaptable UAV applications across a range of operating conditions.”

“Edge AI enables devices to process and respond to information closer to where it is generated,” said Vikram Gupta, VP & GM, Edge Compute & Connectivity Solutions Division, Synaptics. “Through this collaboration, we intend to explore how onboard AI processing, connectivity, navigation technologies, and UAV platforms may work together to support future innovation in intelligent aerial systems.”

About Accton

Accton delivers the hyperscale networking infrastructure essential for modern AI workloads. By pioneering open-hardware designs and AI-optimized interconnects, Accton provides global enterprises and service providers with the agility, speed, and energy efficiency required to enable an increasingly connected world.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Gallopwave

Gallopwave Incorporation develops edge AI and navigation software technologies for UAV applications. Through its proprietary software platform and related technologies, Gallopwave provides software modules designed to support navigation, positioning, and onboard decision-making capabilities for UAV systems. Its solutions are intended for use across commercial, industrial, agricultural, and educational applications.

About Hsuan Yuan Technology (HYtech)

HYTech develops drone technologies and system integration solutions for commercial UAV applications. The company works with industry partners to support the development and deployment of UAV technologies through platform integration, testing, and validation activities. HYTech’s capabilities include integrating flight-control systems, onboard computing technologies, and related software and hardware components for a range of commercial applications, including logistics and environmental monitoring.