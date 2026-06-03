Claritev Cares and Elizabeth Dole Foundation Team Up to Help Military and Veteran Caregivers Navigate Mental Health Benefits

MCLEAN, Va. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Cares, the charitable foundation established by Claritev (NYSE: CTEV), and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation today announced a new collaboration giving military and veteran caregivers and their families practical guides and resources to navigate their mental health insurance benefits.

For military and veteran caregivers, determining access to mental healthcare can feel overwhelming during already difficult moments. This collaboration was created to make that process clearer, simpler, and more supportive. Share

Developed with Claritev’s healthcare subject matter expertise and hosted through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s trusted caregiver platform, the new web-based guidance helps caregivers better understand and navigate mental health insurance benefits across Commercial and Affordable Care Act Marketplace plans, Medicaid and CHIP, and Medicare.

Military and veteran caregivers can access these resources through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s online caregiver resources page.

The initiative responds directly to challenges identified by military and veteran caregivers themselves. During a January 2026 focus group co-facilitated by Claritev and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, caregivers described the emotional and logistical burden of navigating fragmented mental healthcare systems while caring for wounded, ill, or injured veterans and service members.

According to a RAND study funded by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, 42% of military and veteran caregivers supporting individuals age 60 and under met criteria for depression — almost four times the rate of non-caregivers — while 20% reported having considered suicide, four times the rate of non-caregivers. The study also found that caregivers are less likely to seek care for themselves despite elevated needs.

“These resources were created to help military and veteran caregivers more easily understand options for meaningful mental health care for themselves and their families,” said Steve Schwab, Chief Executive Officer of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “Caregivers shoulder extraordinary responsibilities every day, and they deserve clear, trusted guidance that helps them navigate complex healthcare systems with greater confidence.”

Developed in direct response to caregivers' own descriptions of "frenetic internet searches" with high-stakes consequences, the new guidance consolidates reliable mental health insurance information in one trusted destination — giving caregivers clearer direction when they need it most.

“Claritev Cares was established to help improve healthcare access where the need is greatest,” said Carol Nutter, Board Chair of Claritev Cares and Chief People Officer at Claritev. “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping military and veteran caregivers navigate mental healthcare more clearly and confidently. These families have given so much in service to our country, and they deserve resources that are practical, accessible, and grounded in empathy.”

About Claritev Cares

Claritev Cares is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation established by Claritev to help expand access to healthcare and support the communities where Claritev associates live and work. As the foundation of Claritev’s philanthropic efforts, Claritev Cares focuses on initiatives at the intersection of compelling community needs and the opportunity to drive meaningful impact, with an emphasis on rural and underserved populations.

About Claritev

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data, and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency, and quality across the healthcare system. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides technology-enabled solutions fueled by decades of claims expertise. The company leverages advanced analytics and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers clear, actionable insights to support affordability, price transparency, and optimized network and benefits design. By supporting key stakeholders — including payers, employers, providers, third parties, and patients — Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 750 healthcare payers, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. In 2025, Claritev analyzed $175 billion in medical claim charges and identified $24.7 billion in potential savings.

For more information, visit claritev.com.

About the Elizabeth Dole Foundation

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers — the spouses, parents, siblings, family members, and friends who care for America’s wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans. Established by Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the foundation works to empower military and veteran caregivers, their families and their communities through programs, partnerships and advocacy that drive innovative, impactful, and sustainable solutions. The foundation’s Hidden Heroes public awareness campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military and veteran caregivers, galvanizing action to strengthen support for them in communities across the nation. Visit elizabethdolefoundation.org for more information.