RFMW Expands Distribution Agreement with Innovative Power Products

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFMW, a Division of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., a premier distributor of RF, microwave, and power components, today announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with Innovative Power Products (IPP) to a worldwide partnership. Building on a successful relationship that previously served European customers, the expanded agreement enables RFMW to offer IPP's complete portfolio of RF and microwave passive components to customers globally.

"IPP's commitment to engineering excellence, product innovation, and customer support aligns well with RFMW's mission of helping customers accelerate their designs from introduction to production with best-in-class RF solutions." - Joel Levine Share

Under the agreement, RFMW will provide worldwide technical sales support, component selection assistance, and fulfillment services for Innovative Power Products' broad range of RF and microwave solutions. The product portfolio available through RFMW is well suited for demanding RF and microwave applications, and includes hybrid couplers, directional couplers, power combiners/dividers, baluns, impedance transformers, resistors, terminations, and thermal bridges. Products are available in a variety of configurations, including surface mount, flanged, flangeless, and connectorized designs.

Since 2005, Innovative Power Products has designed and manufactured high-performance passive RF and microwave components for military, medical, industrial, and commercial markets. The company's engineering-driven approach and continuous investment in research and development have resulted in products that deliver broader bandwidths, smaller form factors, and higher power handling capabilities to support next-generation system designs.

"Expanding our agreement with Innovative Power Products to a global partnership strengthens RFMW's passive component offering and provides our customers with access to a highly respected portfolio of RF and microwave products," said Joel Levine, president of RFMW. "IPP's commitment to engineering excellence, product innovation, and customer support aligns well with RFMW's mission of helping customers accelerate their designs from introduction to production with best-in-class RF solutions."

"RFMW has proven to be an outstanding partner through our European distribution relationship, and we are excited to expand that success worldwide," said Theodore Zinn, Sales Manager of Innovative Power Products. "Their technical expertise, strong customer support organization, and extensive global reach will help more engineers access our products while simplifying the sourcing of complete RF signal chain solutions."

The expanded agreement enhances customer access to Innovative Power Products' extensive line of RF and microwave passive components while leveraging RFMW's global sales and support network. Customers will benefit from local technical assistance, inventory availability, and access to complementary RF and microwave technologies that support complete system-level designs.

The worldwide distribution agreement is effective immediately. Innovative Power Products components are now available through RFMW's global sales and support organization. For more information, visit RFMW.com and InnovativePP.com.

About Innovative Power Products

Innovative Power Products has been designing and manufacturing RF and Microwave passive components since 2005. IPP uses the latest design tools available to build 90 degree couplers, directional couplers, RF power combiners/dividers, baluns, single-ended transformers, resistors, and terminations. IPP is an ITAR-registered company whose products are utilized every day in military, medical, industrial and consumer markets.

For us, “Engineering Driven, Customer Focused” is not just a tag line but the way we do business. We continuously invest in R&D efforts, pushing our products to broader bands, smaller sizes, and higher power to ensure our customers can create their next-generation designs utilizing the newest state-of-the-art technology on the market. Our ISO 9001:2015 registered quality and lean management systems assure our customers of a reliable product at a competitive price, creating a winning situation for both companies while building lasting relationships.

To learn more about IPP, visit www.Innovativepp.com, call 631-563-0088, or email info@innovativepp.com.

About RFMW

RFMW, a Division of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit www.RFMW.com, call 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or email info@rfmw.com.