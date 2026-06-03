Insurity Partners with EOX Vantage to Help P&C Insurers Modernize Operations and Scale Efficiently

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, MGAs, and brokers, today announced a new strategic partnership with EOX Vantage, an insurance-focused operations and workflow automation firm. The partnership will enable P&C insurers to modernize faster, scale operations more efficiently, and improve policyholder service by combining Insurity’s core software with EOX Vantage’s managed services and workflow automation capabilities.

With more than 20 years of insurance operations experience, EOX Vantage offers a global team of 650 professionals. The company supports policy servicing, underwriting, billing and accounting, FNOL, and claims intake, and offers the Taruvi platform to help streamline workflows, data exchange, and integrations across the insurance value chain.

Through the partnership, Insurity customers gain access to implementation expertise, flexible managed services capacity, and workflow automation capabilities that complement Insurity’s core systems. The combined offering helps insurers move beyond legacy system replacement to redesign front-line and back-office processes for a more modern, scalable operating model.

"EOX Vantage is excited to partner with Insurity to help insurers modernize not only their technology, but also the day-to-day operations that support policyholders," said Yuvaraj Selvaraj, Senior Director at EOX Vantage. "With more than two decades of insurance operations experience, we understand what it takes to run servicing and back-office functions at scale. By combining that expertise with Insurity’s cloud-based software, we can help carriers, MGAs, and brokers launch products faster, streamline servicing, and improve operating performance.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Faster implementations and time-to-value through EOX Vantage’s implementation expertise aligned with Insurity’s deployment methodology

Scalable, cost-efficient operational support across policy servicing, underwriting, billing and accounting, FNOL, and claims intake

More connected workflows and data exchange across MGAs, brokers, and carriers through the Taruvi platform

Long-term transformation support that combines core systems expertise, process redesign, and managed services

"This partnership with EOX Vantage gives our customers a powerful combination of modern technology and operational execution," said Jeff Weiner, AVP, System Integrator Alliance Partnerships at Insurity. "EOX Vantage’s experience supporting insurance operations and accelerating implementations complements Insurity’s policy, billing, and claims offerings. Together, we can help insurers modernize faster and build a more agile, efficient, and cost-effective operating model.”

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with EOX Vantage, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About EOX Vantage

EOX Vantage is an insurance-focused operations and technology company with a 650-person team internationally and more than 20 years of experience in insurance operations. EOX Vantage runs call center and back-office operations for policy servicing, underwriting, billing and accounting, FNOL, and claims intake for leading carriers, MGAs, and brokers. The company’s Taruvi platform provides a modern integration and workflow layer that connects MGAs, brokers, and carriers, enabling faster product launches, more efficient servicing, and improved visibility across the insurance value chain. To learn more about EOX Vantage, visit www.eoxvantage.com.