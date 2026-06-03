Horizon3.ai and Brinqa Partner to Help Enterprises Prioritize Real-World Cyber Exposure

SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon3.ai, the AI-native proactive security leader, and Brinqa, a leader in AI-powered exposure management, today announced a strategic technology partnership designed to help enterprises operationalize Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), strengthen risk-based vulnerability management (RBVM) programs, and advance Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) initiatives through validated, attacker-informed exposure intelligence.

The partnership brings together Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero® AI-native Proactive Security Platform and the Brinqa Exposure Management platform to help organizations prioritize and reduce the exposures most likely to lead to ransomware, operational disruption, and data compromise.

As enterprise attack surfaces continue to expand across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, security teams are overwhelmed by disconnected findings, duplicate alerts, and severity-based prioritization models that often fail to distinguish between theoretical findings and exposures that create meaningful business risk. By integrating Horizon3.ai’s attack path intelligence and autonomous pentesting insights with Brinqa’s AI-powered exposure correlation and remediation orchestration capabilities, organizations can focus remediation efforts on the exposures attackers can actually exploit.

“Attackers do not think in CVEs or isolated findings. They think in objectives, attack paths, and business impact,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai. “NodeZero continuously uncovers exploitable attack paths and shows how attackers can move through complex environments. By integrating that intelligence into Brinqa’s exposure management platform, organizations can validate real-world exposure, prioritize what matters most, and reduce risk based on what attackers can actually exploit instead of assumptions.”

NodeZero delivers continuous adversarial exposure validation by uncovering exploitable weaknesses, credential exposures, privilege escalation risks, and chained attack paths across enterprise environments. Horizon3.ai’s Threat Actor Intelligence and Vulnerability Risk Intelligence capabilities further enrich prioritization by helping organizations understand which exposures create the greatest operational and business risk.

Brinqa ingests and correlates those insights with asset intelligence, business context, threat data, ownership attribution, and remediation workflows through its CyberRisk Graph™ to help organizations continuously prioritize, mobilize, and measure exposure reduction efforts across security, infrastructure, cloud, and application teams.

Together, the companies help organizations:

Prioritize vulnerabilities and exposures based on validated exploitability, attack paths, and business impact

Enable attack-path-informed prioritization and remediation across complex enterprise environments

Reduce remediation noise by focusing teams on exposures most likely to be targeted by attackers

Correlate offensive security insights with enterprise exposure and operational context

Improve remediation coordination and ownership attribution across distributed environments

Operationalize CTEM, RBVM, and AEV initiatives with greater visibility and measurable progress

Continuously validate whether remediation efforts are effectively reducing real-world exposure

“The path to compromise is rarely a single critical vulnerability. It's a chain of low severity findings that no scanner would flag as a priority on its own,” said Dan Pagel, CEO at Brinqa. “Horizon3.ai shows defenders the path. Brinqa prioritizes what matters, with full business context, and automates the fix. That's the decision and automation plane exposure management has been missing.”

The partnership reflects growing enterprise demand for exposure management strategies that move beyond severity-based vulnerability management toward continuous validation and prioritization based on real-world attacker behavior.

The integration will support organizations across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, helping security leaders unify offensive validation, exposure intelligence, and remediation orchestration into a more operationalized and continuous approach to cyber risk reduction.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai, the AI-Native Proactive Security Company behind NodeZero®, shifts the advantage from attackers to defenders by giving organizations the power to fight AI with AI. NodeZero, the World’s Best AI Hacker™, autonomously tests your defenses at machine speed, safely finds and prioritizes exploitable attack paths, instantly verifies fixes, and drives a continuous hack, fix, verify loop. More than 5,500 organizations including the NSA, CISA, Fortune 100 giants, and major healthcare providers trust Horizon3.ai to prioritize what matters and for security you can prove.

Follow HORIZON3.ai on LinkedIn and X.

About Brinqa

Brinqa empowers enterprises to understand and reduce technology risk by delivering full visibility into exposures that impact the business. The Brinqa Unified Exposure Management platform consolidates and normalizes data from across your security stack, enriches it with business and threat intelligence, and prioritizes remediation based on actual risk. Trusted by the world’s leading organizations, Brinqa transforms traditional vulnerability management into a strategic risk management capability, driving faster remediation, improved security posture, and measurable reductions in business risk.

To learn more about Brinqa's approach to proactive security, visit www.brinqa.com/platform.