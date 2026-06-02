Diamond Properties Acquires Conover Distribution Center in Charlotte Industrial Market

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Properties, a leading real estate investment, management, and development firm, today announced the acquisition of Conover Distribution Center, a 113,568-square-foot industrial facility located at 2050 and 2160 Evergreen Drive NE in Conover, North Carolina. The property is 100% leased to Dalco Nonwovens, a leading manufacturer of specialty nonwoven fabrics serving automotive, industrial, geotextile, home furnishings, and acoustical markets.

Located within the Charlotte metropolitan region, the facility occupies nearly 50 acres and benefits from direct access to Interstate 40 and major transportation corridors including I-77, U.S. 321, and I-85. The acquisition further expands Diamond Properties' industrial portfolio in high-growth markets supported by strong demographic trends, robust logistics infrastructure, and sustained tenant demand.

"The Conover Distribution Center represents exactly the type of investment opportunity we seek: high quality industrial real estate in a strategic growth market with a strong operating tenant and long-term value creation potential," said Jim Diamond, CEO of Diamond Properties. "The Charlotte region continues to demonstrate exceptional economic and population growth, and this property's location, functionality, and future expansion capabilities make it an outstanding addition to our portfolio."

The facility serves as a mission-critical manufacturing and distribution location for Dalco Nonwovens, which occupies the entire building. The property offers approximately 113,568 square feet of warehouse and office space and includes additional land that may support future expansion opportunities.

Key Property Highlights

113,568-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility

100% leased to Dalco Nonwovens

Approximately 49.92-acre site

Potential expansion capacity of approximately 50,000 square feet

Strategic access to Interstate 40, I-77, U.S. 321, and I-85

Located within the Charlotte MSA, one of the Southeast's premier industrial markets

Why is this acquisition significant?

The acquisition reinforces Diamond Properties' commitment to investing in industrial assets located within high-performing logistics corridors. The Charlotte region has become a major hub for manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain operations due to its central East Coast location, expanding population base, and business-friendly environment.

What made the property attractive?

The combination of a fully occupied facility, strong tenant operations, expansion potential, and proximity to key transportation infrastructure created a compelling investment opportunity. The property also benefits from favorable industrial market fundamentals, including limited supply and continued demand from manufacturers and distributors throughout the Southeast.

What are Diamond Properties' plans for the property?

Diamond Properties plans to continue supporting tenant operations while actively managing the asset for long-term growth and value creation. The company will evaluate future opportunities to enhance the property's performance and maximize its strategic potential over time.

Conover Distribution Center is positioned less than two miles from Interstate 40, providing regional and national connectivity throughout the Southeast. The property is situated within Catawba County, a highly sought-after industrial submarket known for its strong occupancy levels, skilled workforce, and access to major transportation infrastructure.

The Charlotte metropolitan area remains one of the nation's fastest-growing regions and continues to attract investment from manufacturers, logistics providers, and corporate users seeking efficient access to East Coast markets. With nearly three million residents and a diversified economic base anchored by finance, energy, manufacturing, and distribution industries, the region has established itself as a premier destination for industrial investment.

For more information about Diamond Properties, visit www.dpmgt.com.

About Diamond Properties

Diamond Properties is a commercial real estate business located in Mount Kisco, NY that focuses on the acquisition of commercial properties with potential for substantial improvement through hands-on property management, market repositioning, and capital upgrades. Founded 1995, they have acquired 125+ properties, including office, medical, industrial, retail, self-storage, residential, lodging, and land and currently own more than 100 properties with 17 million square feet in 13 states. We continue to pursue a capital improvement and leasing program that, when combined with quality-driven customer service, has enabled us to deliver consistently high tenant satisfaction and lease renewal rates.