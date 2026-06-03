Gopuff and SpaceXAI Launch Go, an AI-Powered Personal Shopping Genius That Predicts and Delivers Orders in Minutes

PHILADELPHIA & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, and SpaceXAI today announced the launch of Go, a first-of-its-kind personal shopping genius built for the Gopuff app. Developed in collaboration with SpaceXAI, Go fuses frontier reasoning, voice, and image generation models with Gopuff’s 13-year dataset of hundreds of millions of orders, plus real-time cultural signals from X, to create a next-generation shopping experience.

Go understands intent, inspires discovery, and delivers to customers in as fast as 15 minutes from Gopuff’s 400+ micro-fulfillment centers. Share

Go understands intent, inspires discovery, and delivers to customers in as fast as 15 minutes from Gopuff’s 400+ micro-fulfillment centers.

Predictive Cart Generation

Go prepares a suggested cart the moment a customer opens the app. It quickly learns each individual’s shopping habits and automatically builds a personalized cart based on the time of day, location, order history, and real-time indicators. By anticipating intent, returning customers can check out with a single tap.

Content-First Shopping Experience

The Go experience seamlessly blends content and commerce with a visual, TikTok-style shoppable feed. A custom Imagine model uses Gopuff’s behavioral and local inventory data, plus real-time cultural insights from X, to generate hyper-personalized product moments. These scenes display products in context to help customers discover new items, get inspired, and check out in seconds.

For example, if a big game is happening in a customer’s city, wings and drinks may appear in a living room scene. On a snowy afternoon, the screen may fill with hot chocolate and cozy essentials. Every collection is visually engaging, relevant and instantly shoppable, allowing users to add an entire set or swap an item with one tap.

Actionable Chat

Customers can talk or type to Go like a human, thanks to its Grok voice integration, asking it for ”Snacks under 100 calories,” “a gluten-free sweet treat that’s not too heavy,” or “inspiration for an easy, healthy dinner.” Go provides shoppable products directly within the chat so customers can build their cart in real time. Plus, Go’s voice integration works natively with SpaceXAI’s low-latency intelligence, so customers can ask, adjust, and check out hands-free.

"Thirteen years ago, we bet that instant delivery would change the world and built the infrastructure to enable that vision," said Yakir Gola, Gopuff's co-founder and co-CEO. "Today, we believe the greatest friction left in commerce is not delivery or instantaneous access to the essentials customers need. It's the moment before: the thinking, the deciding, the remembering. So, we're combining Gopuff's demand intelligence with xAI's frontier reasoning to create an everyday shopping experience that feels like a true extension of you."

Go is available today in the Gopuff app. Tap the Go icon in the main navigation bar to get started.

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers more than 5,000 products delivered in as fast as 15 minutes. Founded in 2013 by Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, the company operates its own micro-fulfillment centers, leveraging proprietary technology and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability, and affordability to millions of customers across the U.S. and U.K.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, X or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.