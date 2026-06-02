Introducing SoFi Coach: An AI-Powered Financial Guide to Help Members Get Their Money Right

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ: SOFI), the everything app for digital financial services, today announced the launch of SoFi Coach, an AI-powered chat that delivers personalized financial insights. SoFi Coach is rolling out today, starting with SoFi Plus members. Built alongside SoFi’s team of financial planners, SoFi Coach helps members track, budget, save, and invest, all within the SoFi app.

“The formula for getting your money right is simple: spend less than you make and invest the rest. But too many people don’t have the information to do that with confidence,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “We built SoFi Coach to give more people access to smarter, AI-powered financial tools and the experience of our financial planning team, so our members can reduce debt, make their money work harder, and take the next step toward achieving their ambitions.”

How it works

With SoFi Coach, members can ask questions anytime and receive personalized, judgment-free help understanding their money, powered by real-time analysis of their activity and tailored to their unique financial situation and goals. To get started, members can securely connect their accounts from more than 12,000 financial institutions through Relay, SoFi’s financial management tool, to see a more complete view of their financial picture. Members can use SoFi Coach to:

Track spending: See where their money goes, spot recurring expenses, and set spending targets. For example, ask, “How much did I spend on recurring subscriptions last year?”

See where their money goes, spot recurring expenses, and set spending targets. For example, ask, “How much did I spend on recurring subscriptions last year?” Manage debt: Compare payoff options and explore refinancing options. For example, ask, “Should I focus on paying off my credit card or my personal loan first?”

Compare payoff options and explore refinancing options. For example, ask, “Should I focus on paying off my credit card or my personal loan first?” Plan for major life goals: Understand what they can afford and possible financial tradeoffs, from buying a home to saving for retirement. For example, ask, “What home price could I realistically afford right now?”

Understand what they can afford and possible financial tradeoffs, from buying a home to saving for retirement. For example, ask, “What home price could I realistically afford right now?” Take action: Move from questions to action with personalized information, possible next steps and, over time, SoFi plans to offer more seamless actions within SoFi Coach, like opening accounts, setting up recurring contributions, transferring money, or paying down debt. For example, “Help me open a high-yield savings account.”

In early testing, SoFi Coach helped members take tens of thousands of financial actions, with nearly 70% of engaged test members taking meaningful steps to improve their finances, from paying down high-interest debt to moving money into higher-yield accounts.

“Foundational financial support, like understanding what you can spend while still making progress toward your goals, shouldn’t be a luxury,” said Brian Walsh, CFP®, PhD and Head of Advice & Planning at SoFi. “We’re focused on turning moments of uncertainty into clear next steps so members can make smarter decisions, build healthier spending habits, and confidently plan for their future.”

SoFi Coach expands SoFi’s everything app for digital financial services, bringing members a more connected and personalized way to manage their money. Member feedback and input from SoFi’s financial planning team will continue to shape the experience for SoFi’s 14.7 million members. Over time, SoFi is planning to introduce new features, including subscription management, expense tracking, and cancellation tools.

To learn more about SoFi Plus and get early access to SoFi Coach, visit https://www.sofi.com/sofi-plus/

About SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is the everything app for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. 14.7 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money and buy, sell and hold their crypto – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi’s technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across 133 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

©2026 SoFi Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

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Disclosures:

Availability of Other Information About SoFi

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (https://www.sofi.com), the investor relations website (https://investors.sofi.com), and on social media (X and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that SoFi posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, SoFi encourages investors, the media, and others interested in SoFi to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on SoFi’s investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of SoFi’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements above are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding expectations for the roll-out of new SoFi Coach feature and other related future products, SoFi’s ability to navigate the regulatory environment related to the products it launches, demand for SoFi products, expectations regarding the future of financial services, and the financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for SoFi’s future operations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “expect”, “could”, “continue”, “future”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “will be”, “will continue”, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: (i) the impact on each of SoFi’s and their partners’ business as a result of the regulatory environment, changes in governmental policies, changes in personnel and resources of the governmental agencies that regulate us, and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (ii) SoFi’s and their partners’ ability to continue to drive brand awareness and realize the benefits of their respective marketing and advertising campaigns; (iii) SoFi’s ability to manage planned products effectively and expectations regarding the development and expansion of its business; (iv) SoFi’s ability to predict the demand for new products and the future of the financial services industry; (v) SoFi’s ability to develop new products, features and functionality that are competitive and meet market needs; (vi) SoFi’s ability to maintain the security and reliability of their respective products; and (vii) the outcome of any legal or governmental proceedings instituted against SoFi. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in SoFi’s last annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and those that are included in any future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date hereof and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing SoFi’s views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SoFi Coach is a tool designed to help you view and analyze your financial data, get personalized insights, learn about SoFi products, troubleshoot issues, and take certain actions in chat. SoFi Coach responses are information for you to consider and not financial advice. SoFi Coach responses are based on limited information from your connected accounts and may have inaccuracies. SoFi Coach does not provide investment advice or recommendations and does not recommend securities, investment strategies, brokerage accounts, advisory accounts, or account transfers. SoFi Coach may offer you options to explore SoFi products on which SoFi would earn revenue. You are solely responsible for any financial decisions you make. SoFi Coach is offered by Social Finance, LLC and is not offered by SoFi Securities LLC or SoFi Wealth LLC.

SoFi Relay offers users the ability to connect both SoFi accounts and external accounts using Plaid, Inc.’s service. When you use the service to connect an account, you authorize SoFi to obtain account information from any external accounts as set forth in SoFi’s Terms of Use. Based on your consent SoFi will also automatically provide some financial data received from the credit bureau for your visibility, without the need of you connecting additional accounts. SoFi assumes no responsibility for the timeliness, accuracy, deletion, non-delivery, or failure to store any user data, loss of user data, communications, or personalization settings. You must confirm the accuracy of Plaid data through sources independent of SoFi. The credit score is a VantageScore® based on TransUnion® (the “Processing Agent”) data.

Brian Walsh is a registered representative of SoFi Securities LLC and an investment adviser representative of SoFi Wealth LLC