The African Engineering and Technology Network Signs Tenth University Partner

KIGALI, Rwanda & ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Mellon University Africa announced today that the African Engineering and Technology Network (Afretec) has signed its tenth university partner, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU). The network, launched in 2022, provides a vehicle for technology-focused universities in Africa to engage in deep collaboration to drive digital growth, create technology development, build pathways to opportunities for youth, and shape policy change.

Carnegie Mellon University Africa announces that the African Engineering and Technology Network (Afretec) has signed its tenth university partner, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University. Share

Afretec Network members span the entire continent and represent North, South, East, West, and Central Africa. University partners include: Carnegie Mellon University Africa (Rwanda), Agostinho Neto University (Angola), Al Akhawayn University (Morocco), the American University in Cairo (Egypt), Université Cheikh Anta Diop (Senegal), University of Lagos (Nigeria), University of Nairobi (Kenya), University of Rwanda, University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa), and now Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (Ethiopia).

“We are proud to welcome Addis Ababa Science and Technology University as our tenth partner in the Afretec Network,” said Tim Brown, interim director of Carnegie Mellon University Africa. “The network is built on a model of collaboration and strengthened by each and every partner university. Our newest network member will bring perspective from a country known for a fast-growing digital economy and pan-African policy development.”

Afretec is focused on creating long-term sustained change across the continent, building and shaping ecosystems that will usher in economic growth:

Research: Since its founding, Afretec has awarded almost $7.43M in research funding across the continent. With more than 40 research projects in the network’s portfolio, Afretec is raising the profile of African research with findings published in peer-reviewed journals and international conference presentations.

Since its founding, Afretec has awarded almost $7.43M in research funding across the continent. With more than 40 research projects in the network’s portfolio, Afretec is raising the profile of African research with findings published in peer-reviewed journals and international conference presentations. Education: Afretec bridge programs, intended to prepare students for graduate studies, have trained more than 2,000 undergraduate students. Afretec has also trained almost 500 faculty members in topics such as proposal writing, AI in education, and teaching challenges.

Afretec bridge programs, intended to prepare students for graduate studies, have trained more than 2,000 undergraduate students. Afretec has also trained almost 500 faculty members in topics such as proposal writing, AI in education, and teaching challenges. Entrepreneurship: Afretec has created a formal and scalable relationship between academia and startups through their TechSkills Marketplace program. The program connects students with startups actively seeking tech talent, allowing them to explore entrepreneurship as a viable career pathway by contributing their skills in a startup environment.

AASTU is a public higher education institution established in 2011 as part of Ethiopia’s strategic vision to advance industrialization, technological innovation, and STEM education. Located in the southeastern Kilinto area of Addis Ababa—recognized as Ethiopia’s flagship industrial and pharmaceutical hub—the university serves as a center of excellence for science, technology, research, and innovation.

About the African Engineering and Technology Network: The African Engineering and Technology Network (Afretec) is a pan-African collaboration of technology-focused universities working together to drive the digital transformation of Africa. The network is led by Carnegie Mellon University Africa. Learn more by visiting www.afretec.org.

About the College of Engineering and CMU-Africa:

The College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University is a top-ranked engineering college that is known for our Advanced Collaboration culture in research and education. The College is well-known for working on problems of both scientific and practical importance. Our “maker” culture is ingrained in all that we do, leading to novel approaches and transformative results. Our acclaimed faculty have a focus on innovation management and engineering to yield transformative results that will drive the intellectual and economic vitality of our community, nation, and world.

Carnegie Mellon University Africa was established in 2011 through a partnership between Carnegie Mellon and the Government of Rwanda. CMU-Africa is the only U.S. research university offering its master’s degrees with a full-time faculty, staff, and operations in Africa. The institution is addressing the critical shortage of high-quality engineering talent required to accelerate the economic transformation of the African continent. For more information on the College of Engineering location in Africa, visit www.africa.engineering.cmu.edu.