High Q Technologies and Creative Biostructure Announce Strategic Partnership Expanding Global Access to Quantum-Enabled EPR Spectroscopy

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--High Q Technologies, a developer of quantum-enabled electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy systems, and Creative Biostructure, a structural biology Contract Research Organization, today announced a strategic partnership to support broader adoption of EPR spectroscopy for studying protein dynamics in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

EPR spectroscopy is increasingly relevant as drug discovery turns toward disordered, flexible, and disease‑relevant protein systems that cannot be fully understood through static structural methods alone. However, broad adoption of EPR has historically been limited by instrument and workflow complexity, and the need for dedicated technical expertise in experimental design and data interpretation. Leveraging quantum sensor technology, FATHOM® EPR has overcome these challenges.

By providing unique measurements of long‑range distances, FATHOM® EPR enables researchers to probe conformational ensembles and molecular motion implicated in today’s most challenging health conditions where intrinsic disorder, aggregation, and dynamic intermediates drive pathology. Through the collaboration, Creative Biostructure will provide scientific consultation, experimental design support, and workflow guidance for organizations implementing High Q Technologies’ FATHOM® EPR spectroscopy platform.

“Drug discovery is increasingly focused on understanding how proteins behave in motion,” said Don Carkner, Managing Director at High Q Technologies. “With FATHOM®, quantum-enabled EPR spectroscopy provides a way to study these dynamic systems, and through this partnership with Creative Biostructure, we are making these capabilities more accessible within structural biology and drug discovery workflows.”

Tony Zhang, Principal Scientist at Creative Biostructure, said, “Modern structural biology is moving towards integrating synergistic techniques to understand complex biomolecular systems. EPR spectroscopy adds an important layer of dynamic information that complements methods such as cryo-EM, NMR spectroscopy, and computational modeling.”

Organizations interested in Creative Biostructure’s EPR spectroscopy services or additional information can visit https://www.creative-biostructure.com/quantum-epr-spectroscopy-platform.htm.

About High Q Technologies

High Q Technologies is an innovative company that develops EPR spectrometers for protein dynamics, powered by quantum sensor technology. High Q is on a mission to redefine protein structure determination, the future of drug discovery, and the development of novel therapeutics.

Learn more about High Q Technologies and FATHOM® at http://www.highqtechnologies.com

About Creative Biostructure

Creative Biostructure provides structural biology services including cryo-EM, NMR spectroscopy, X-ray crystallography, membrane protein characterization, and structure-based drug discovery support. The company supports global research organizations in protein structure determination and molecular characterization across a range of therapeutic areas.