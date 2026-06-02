Matia Launches on Snowflake Marketplace, Bringing Unified Data Operations to the AI Data Cloud

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matia, the unified data operations platform, today announced at Snowflake Summit 26 it has launched on Snowflake Marketplace, giving joint customers a faster path to deploying Matia's ETL, reverse ETL, observability, and catalog capabilities directly alongside their Snowflake AI Data Cloud environment. The listing makes it simpler than ever for customers to discover, evaluate, and adopt Matia as the operational backbone for their data infrastructure.

Matia is live on Snowflake Marketplace. Unified ETL, reverse ETL, observability, and catalog — deployed on your Snowflake AI Data Cloud in a fraction of the time Share

As more organizations standardize on Snowflake as the foundation for analytics and AI, data teams are looking to reduce tool sprawl and consolidate the systems that move, monitor, and activate their data. Matia's presence on Snowflake Marketplace streamlines procurement and accelerates time to value for teams that want a single, unified platform purpose-built to operate on top of Snowflake.

"Snowflake is the center of gravity for modern data teams, and our customers have been asking for the simplest possible path to running Matia alongside it," said Benjamin Segal, Co-founder and CEO of Matia. "Being on Snowflake Marketplace removes friction from that journey. Joint customers can stand up unified ETL, observability, reverse ETL, and catalog in a fraction of the time, with the same trust and governance they already rely on in Snowflake."

Together, Matia and Snowflake help customers:

Streamline the data stack by replacing fragmented point solutions with a single platform that runs ETL, observability, catalog, and reverse ETL on top of Snowflake

by replacing fragmented point solutions with a single platform that runs ETL, observability, catalog, and reverse ETL on top of Snowflake Accelerate AI readiness with trusted, well-governed data and end-to-end lineage purpose-built for Snowflake Cortex AI and the applications built on it

with trusted, well-governed data and end-to-end lineage purpose-built for Snowflake Cortex AI and the applications built on it Reduce total cost of ownership , with customers consolidating onto Matia reporting up to 61% lower data infrastructure spend compared to maintaining separate tools

, with customers consolidating onto Matia reporting up to 61% lower data infrastructure spend compared to maintaining separate tools Simplify procurement through Snowflake Marketplace, with streamlined deployment for new and existing Snowflake customers

Matia is already trusted by data teams at Ramp, Drata, HoneyBook, and Lemonade to run their data operations at scale. The Snowflake Marketplace listing builds on Matia's mission to unify the modern data stack — helping teams streamline their tools, accelerate collaboration, and operate data systems with the same reliability expected of modern production infrastructure.

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what’s possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers’ data, providers deliver a superior customer experience, accelerate revenue growth and increase margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here.

Find Matia on Snowflake Marketplace here: https://app.snowflake.com/marketplace/listing/GZT1Z10BBPQ/matia-inc-matia

Visit Matia at Booth 1603 at Snowflake Summit in San Francisco to see the platform firsthand and explore the latest in unified ETL, reverse ETL, observability, and catalog.

Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2026 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About Matia

Matia is a unified data operations platform designed to bring AI-powered automation to data teams. By integrating ingestion, reverse ETL, observability, and catalog in one platform, Matia eliminates fragmentation and delivers the data-quality foundation needed for agentic data engineering. Matia is backed by Red Dot Capital Partners, Leaders Fund, Secret Chord Ventures, Caffeinated Capital, and Cerca Partners. Matia is trusted by data teams at companies such as Ramp, Drata, Honeybook, and Lemonade. Learn more at matia.io.