FNBO to Acquire Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co. in Missouri

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First National of Nebraska, with its subsidiary FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Ridge Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co., headquartered in Independence, Missouri. The acquisition is pending regulatory approval, which is anticipated before the end of the year.

“FNBO has been intentional about our growth in this region, and Blue Ridge Bank fits that vision in a meaningful way,” said Joe Close, Regional Leader for FNBO in Kansas City. Share

“We’re excited to strengthen our presence in Kansas City, and we’re looking forward to what we can build together,” said Joe Close, Regional Leader for FNBO in Kansas City. "FNBO has been intentional about our growth in this region, and Blue Ridge Bank fits that vision in a meaningful way. Blue Ridge Bank’s positive reputation and people make it an ideal addition to our organization.”

Blue Ridge Bank has eight branches in Missouri, all located in Jackson County. It was founded in 1958 by the Reich family, and since then, has become one of the largest independently owned community banks in Missouri with approximately $850 million in assets.

“Our mission has always been to help people acquire the financial resources to realize their dreams, and this opportunity with FNBO only amplifies our ability to do just that,” said Bill Esry, President and CEO at Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co. “Partnering with FNBO allows us to carry that mission forward with more tools, more access and the same commitment our customers and community have come to trust us for.”

This announcement follows FNBO’s acquisition of Country Club Bank last year, which included 20 branches in the Kansas City metro area. Along with the increased number of branches, this new acquisition will make FNBO fifth in deposit market share in Kansas City.

“We have enjoyed expanding our presence and becoming more invested in the Kansas City metro area,” said Clark Lauritzen, Chairman and President of FNBO. “We’ve built strong momentum here, and this is the next step of that journey. It strengthens our ability to serve customers and become more deeply connected in the community.”

FNBO plans to rebrand Country Club Bank Branches this fall and anticipates rebranding and converting Blue Ridge Bank to FNBO in early 2027.

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for nearly 170 years. FNNI and its affiliates have $35 billion in assets and more than 4,500 employees. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with primary banking offices in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, FNBO provides personal and business banking, mortgage, payment solutions, wealth management and more. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect on Facebook, X and Instagram. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Investments and Insurance Products: Not a Deposit | Not Guaranteed by the Bank or its Affiliates | Not FDIC Insured | Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency | May Go Down in Value

About First National of Nebraska, Inc.

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI) and its affiliates have $35 billion in assets and more than 4,500 employees. Primary offices are located in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. Learn more at FNNI.com.

About Blue Ridge Bank & Trust Co.

Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co. is an independently owned community bank established in 1958 with eight branch locations and over $850 million in assets. Learn more at BlueRidgeBank.com.