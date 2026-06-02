Customers Bank and ElevenLabs to Deploy AI-Powered Conversational Agents Across Customer and Employee Experiences

WEST READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customers Bank, the nearly $26 billion subsidiary of Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI), today announced a strategic collaboration with ElevenLabs, a global leader in conversational AI, to deploy advanced voice and AI agents across its customer service and internal operations.

The collaboration will leverage ElevenLabs' industry-leading conversational AI agents into Customers Bank's ecosystem by enabling intelligent, always-on interactions within the bank's hallmark high-touch service model. Customers Bank intends to enhance that personalized experience into digital and voice channels, delivering faster, more accessible support without compromising quality.

"As customer expectations evolve toward real-time, conversational experiences, we see a clear opportunity to enhance how we serve our clients," said Sam Sidhu, President and CEO of Customers Bank. "Working with ElevenLabs enables us to combine cutting-edge AI with our high-touch service model, giving our customers immediate access to support while ensuring the human connection remains at the center of everything we do."

Customers Bank plans to roll out a series of AI-powered agents designed to streamline both customer and employee experiences, including:

Voice and digital agents that deliver intelligent, always-available customer service across every channel;

Real-time assist agents that synthesize the right information to relationship managers the moment they need it;

Conversational agents built to naturally interact with customers that streamline account opening.

These capabilities are essential to deliver faster response times, reduce wait times, and provide consistent, high-quality service.

ElevenLabs brings a research-driven approach to conversational AI agents, combining proprietary speech recognition and text-to-speech models with configurable agent orchestration to deliver human-like agent experiences. The platform is trusted by enterprises across financial services and other regulated industries to deploy AI agents to millions of users.

"Customers Bank has one of the most enviable customer satisfaction records in US banking," said Mati Staniszewski, cofounder of ElevenLabs. "By deploying ElevenAgents across their customer experience, the bank will deliver faster, human-like interactions at scale - and protect the edge they've spent years building."

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to transform how customers interact with financial institutions: a future where conversational interfaces become the primary method for clients to engage with their bank.

To read more about Customers Bank’s work with ElevenLabs, click here.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation's top-performing banking companies with over $26 billion in assets making it one of the 80 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. Customers Bank's commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service distinguished by a Single Point of Contact approach. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I, commercial real estate, and residential and personal lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to clients in businesses including: fund finance, venture banking, healthcare, mortgage finance, and equipment finance. Major accolades include:

Named a Top 10 Performing Bank by American Banker for five consecutive years (2021–2025), including the #1 spot in 2024 among midsize banks ($10B to $50B in assets)

No. 45 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2026 Forbes Best Banks list

Net Promoter Score of 81 compared to industry average of 41

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is an AI research and product company transforming how people and businesses communicate with the world. Launched in January 2023 with the first human-like AI voice model, it now serves millions of users and thousands of businesses across three platforms: ElevenCreative for generating and editing speech, music, image, and video across 70+ languages; ElevenAgents for deploying voice and chat agents at scale; and ElevenAPI for developer access to its leading AI audio models.