Solace Health and The American Legion Announce Partnership to Help Veterans Navigate the Healthcare System

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solace Health and The American Legion, the nation’s largest veterans service organization, are proud to announce a new partnership. The collaboration unites two organizations with a shared conviction: Veterans have earned the best possible healthcare and deserve expert help to get it.

“Veterans should have someone in their corner who stops at nothing to get them the best care,” said Jeremy Gurewitz, CEO and co-founder of Solace Health. Share

Together, Solace Health and The American Legion are taking on one of the most persistent challenges in veterans' healthcare. While the VA provides vital, high-quality care, many veterans receive some or all of their healthcare through private health systems covered by Medicare or commercial insurance. These veterans often need help understanding their health insurance benefits and keeping their care coordinated across systems. Through this partnership, veterans can be matched with a dedicated healthcare advocate — registered nurses and other healthcare professionals with an average of 16 years of experience — who helps them get the care they deserve.

"Veterans have earned the best healthcare possible for their service to our nation,” said Paul Evenson, Marketing Commission Chairman. "The VA provides high-quality care for millions of veterans. But today, many veterans also receive care from private providers, Medicare, and specialty systems, and navigating that complexity is a burden no veteran should carry alone. Through this partnership with Solace Health, veterans have access to experienced advocates who help them navigate their healthcare and get every benefit they’ve earned.”

Solace Health pairs veterans with dedicated healthcare advocates who handle the complex, time-consuming work that too often falls on patients themselves. Advocates explain benefits, find the right doctors and specialists, and schedule appointments. They coordinate records and communication across VA, Medicare, and private insurance, and make sure VA and civilian providers stay aligned on treatment. They take on the administrative work so veterans can focus on their health instead of the healthcare system.

“Veterans should have someone in their corner who stops at nothing to get them the best care,” said Jeremy Gurewitz, CEO and co-founder of Solace Health. “Healthcare is complicated for everyone, but veterans face an added burden. While they have access to excellent care through the VA, there’s often very little connective tissue between the different people and providers who take care of them. We’re proud to partner with The American Legion to make sure the gaps between systems don’t become gaps in care.”

American Legion members can learn more and check their eligibility at solace.health/american-legion.

About Solace Health

Solace Health is the leading healthcare advocacy platform that connects patients with dedicated, trained healthcare advocates who navigate the healthcare system on their behalf, improving outcomes and time-to-care. Founded in 2022 by Jeremy Gurewitz and Sara Sargent after their own experiences with a fragmented healthcare system, Solace empowers patients to take control of their care journeys. Solace advocates—healthcare experts with 16 years’ experience on average—coordinate with providers, guide patients through complex care decisions, and ensure continuity of care, helping patients and families overcome the barriers that stand in the way of better healthcare. We’re honored to support American Legion members. Learn more at solace.health/american-legion.

About The American Legion

Founded in 1919, The American Legion is the nation's largest veterans service organization, with more than 1.4 million members across more than 11,500 posts nationwide. Built on four pillars — veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and youth programs — The American Legion has spent more than a century advocating for veterans, supporting military families, and strengthening communities across the country. Learn more at legion.org.