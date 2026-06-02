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AM Best to Hold Analytical Briefing on Shifting Directors and Officers Insurance Market Landscape

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will hold an analytical briefing on the U.S. directors and officers (D&O) insurance market, scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

The D&O insurance landscape continues to face mounting external pressures, including geopolitical instability, economic volatility, regulatory uncertainty and sustained soft market conditions. These dynamics are reshaping corporate risk profiles and influencing how organizations, boards and insurers assess governance, liability and exposure management.

Joining the panel discussion will be Sarah Abrams, executive vice president, and Kevin LaCroix, executive vice president, both of Rt ProExec; Peter Carozza, RPLU regional head of private company management liability, North America Financial Lines, Allianz; and David Blades, associate director, AM Best.

This briefing will examine the key developments impacting the D&O market and the broader liability environment, including:

  • The implications of current geopolitical turmoil
  • The convergence of cyber and D&O liability risks
  • Corporate reincorporation trends and governance considerations
  • Expanding AI use and emerging board-level risks
  • The changing regulatory and enforcement landscape

For more information and to register for the virtual briefing, please visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

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Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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