FPT and SATS Partner to Advance AI and Digital Innovation in Aviation Logistics

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology corporation FPT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SATS Ltd, one of the world’s leading providers of air cargo handling services and Asia’s leading airline caterer. The agreement establishes a framework to explore and develop strategic collaborations focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation across Singapore, Vietnam, and the broader APAC region.

FPT and SATS aim to jointly explore strategic projects that integrate AI for modernizing aviation logistics services, optimizing operational efficiency, enhancing resilience and elevating the overall passenger experience in the dynamic APAC region. Share

This partnership combines SATS’ deep expertise in ground handling and in-flight catering services with FPT’s comprehensive capabilities in AI and digital transformation. Through this MOU, FPT and SATS aim to jointly explore strategic projects that integrate AI for modernizing aviation logistics services, optimizing operational efficiency, enhancing resilience and elevating the overall passenger experience in the dynamic APAC region, especially in Singapore and Vietnam.

APAC logistics and aviation sectors are currently undergoing rapid transformation. With Singapore cementing its status as a world-leading aviation and logistics hub, and Vietnam emerging as one of the fastest-growing supply chain markets in the region, the demand for highly optimized, AI-driven operations is at an all-time high.

“AI application has moved beyond the hype to drive real measurable gains in efficiency, cost savings, and service quality. FPT is committed to being a trusted partner in delivering AI transformation at scale for logistics and aviation sectors, ensuring that Singapore and Vietnam remain at the forefront of global supply chain excellence”, said David Nguyen, FPT Software Senior Vice President and FPT Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation.

“The signing of this MOU reflects both parties’ intention to explore potential collaboration opportunities and establish a framework for future discussions. While the partnership remains at an exploratory stage, we are encouraged by the potential alignment in our strategic priorities and look forward to continued engagement,” said Bob Chi, CEO of APAC Gateway Services, SATS Ltd.

With APAC among its strategic markets, FPT has accelerated digital transformation for over 500 leading enterprises across critical sectors such as aviation, logistics, healthcare, and BFSI. Harnessing deep expertise in AI, cloud, data, automation, legacy modernization, and managed services, FPT has enabled organizations to maximize operational excellence and business impact. This mission is driven by an AI-first approach, leveraging the comprehensive FleziPT platform, a global workforce of over 30,000 AI-augmented engineers, world-class AI Factories in Vietnam and Japan, and partnerships with global AI leaders. FPT remains committed to making AI a core competitive advantage for both the corporation and its clients.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.