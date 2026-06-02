Encina and BASF Advance Long-Term Strategic Collaboration for Global Circular Chemicals Expansion

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encina Development Group, LLC (“Encina”), an ISCC PLUS certified producer of circular chemicals derived from waste streams, today announced the execution of a strategic Collaboration Agreement with BASF supporting the development of Encina’s planned United States Gulf Coast circular chemicals manufacturing facility.

BASF Backs Development of Global Circular Chemicals Infrastructure Platform with Encina Share

The Collaboration Agreement sets the framework for BASF to provide strategic advisory support services during the key project development phases, leading up to the Final Investment Decision. This includes advice on procurement strategy and project execution planning. The agreement also provides BASF with rights to participate alongside Encina in future project development opportunities, including potential equity participation.

The agreement builds upon the parties’ previously announced long-term supply agreement for chemically recycled circular benzene derived from waste streams. BASF intends to utilize these circular feedstocks within its broad Ccycled® product portfolio, supporting customers across industries including packaging, textiles, automotive, and consumer applications seeking sustainable and circular material solutions.

“Advancing circular economy solutions requires strong collaboration across the value chain,” said Thomas Ohlinger, Senior Vice President Traded Products at BASF. “Through this additional agreement with Encina, BASF continues to support the development of innovative approaches that increase the availability of circular feedstocks for the chemical industry and expand the use of circular raw materials in our production processes and Ccycled® product portfolio. This demonstrates our strength as a partner with distinctive capabilities to support and shape early-stage projects beyond what pure off-takers can offer.”

“BASF’s decision to deepen its relationship with Encina reflects the increasing importance of scalable circular feedstock solutions within the chemical industry,” said David Schwedel, Founder of Encina. “Together, we are helping advance a new generation of circular chemical manufacturing capable of reducing waste while supporting global demand for sustainable products.”

Schwedel added, “This collaboration further validates Encina’s technology, commercial platform, and long-term global development strategy.”

Encina’s proprietary catalytic conversion technology transforms waste streams otherwise destined for landfills or incineration into valuable circular products used within existing manufacturing supply chains. The company’s products are designed as drop-in circular feedstocks that support decarbonization and circular economy objectives across numerous industries.

In addition to supporting Encina’s first commercial-scale U.S. Gulf Coast project, the agreement establishes a framework for evaluating future collaboration opportunities between the parties for additional projects across international markets.

About Encina Development Group

Encina Development Group is an ISCC PLUS certified manufacturer of circular chemicals utilizing an integrated catalytic conversion process that transforms waste streams into valuable circular feedstocks and chemical products. Encina’s technology reduces reliance on fossil feedstocks while supporting the transition toward a more circular manufacturing economy.

For more information, visit www.encina.com