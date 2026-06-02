Franklin Templeton and MoonPay Partner to Expand Institutional Access to Tokenized Money Market Funds

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Templeton and MoonPay today announced a strategic partnership to make tokenized financial products more accessible and usable across the onchain financial ecosystem. The initial integration connects Franklin Templeton’s Benji Technology Platform with MoonPay Trade’s institutional trading infrastructure, allowing eligible institutional users to move between supported stablecoins and Franklin Templeton tokenized money market fund exposure through a fully onchain execution experience. Adding BENJI to MoonPay Trade serves as one of MoonPay’s first expansions beyond crypto, fiat, and stablecoins, introducing a new use case at the intersection of stablecoins, tokenized funds, and onchain capital markets.

By using MoonPay Trade’s existing quote, routing, execution, and network, the partnership is designed to make Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund suite easier to use across institutional onchain workflows. For existing holders, it creates another pathway back into stablecoin liquidity, supporting greater flexibility across onchain treasury, liquidity management, portfolio rebalancing, and collateral-adjacent use cases.

“Tokenized money market funds only become more useful when they can move with the speed and programmability of the broader digital asset ecosystem,” said Sandy Kaul, Head of Innovation and Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton. “For us, leadership in this space means doing the work to make that unlock possible, and teaming up with MoonPay creates another trusted gateway for institutions to move between stablecoin liquidity and tokenized fund exposure.”

The partnership also builds on Franklin Templeton’s long-standing commitment to developing regulated, blockchain-enabled investment solutions and expanding their utility within institutional workflows, while marking an important step in MoonPay Trade’s expansion into tokenized finance and real-world asset infrastructure.

"Digital assets like tokenized money market funds provide benefits like improved liquidity and capital efficiency, but only if institutions have access to the onchain financial ecosystem," said Caroline D. Pham, CEO of MoonPay Institutional. "MoonPay’s strategic partnership with Franklin Templeton on liquidity and collateral solutions showcases the latest innovations driving institutional adoption of digital assets."

This partnership is expected to serve as the foundation for a broader strategic relationship between Franklin Templeton and MoonPay, focused on expanding trusted access to onchain financial markets.

Franklin Templeton is a pioneer in digital asset investing and blockchain innovation, combining tokenomics research, data science, and technical expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions since 2018. The Benji Technology Platform is Franklin Templeton’s proprietary blockchain-enabled recordkeeping and transfer agency infrastructure that supports tokenized investment products across retail and institutional channels. Using this platform, Franklin Templeton launched the world’s first U.S.-registered mutual fund to use blockchain technology for transaction processing. In 2024 the firm leveraged the Platform to launch the first fully tokenized UCITS fund in Luxembourg, and launched the first retail tokenized fund in Singapore in 2025. In April 2026, Frankin Templeton announced the incorporation of BENJI tokens as payment consideration in the planned acquisition of 250 Digital, marking an important and innovative step toward conducting M&A transactions on chain. In the U.S., BENJI is available to retail investors through the Benji Investments mobile application on iOS and Android. Global institutions can access the platform through the Benji Institutional web portal.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients’ strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

With $1.74 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2026, Franklin Templeton operates globally in more than 35 countries.

To learn more, visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN]

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech. Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU. MoonPay is how the world moves value.

MoonPay Institutional provides integrated technology solutions that are natively on-chain and interoperable across multiple protocol networks, with KYC and compliance tools for the entire digital asset transaction flow from wallet infrastructure, custody, on-chain order routing and trade execution, and collateral operations to stablecoin settlement.

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