RTC Aerospace Expands Capabilities and Increases Growth Capacity Through Acquisition of Automatic Products

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RTC Aerospace (“RTCA”), a precision manufacturing partner for the aerospace, defense, and space and satellite industries, announced its acquisition of Automatic Products Co. (“APC”), a manufacturer of precision milling and turning components as well as mechanical assemblies. This partnership is RTCA’s largest acquisition in its history and its third since joining the Stellex Capital Management (“Stellex”) platform in 2022.

The acquisition of APC is expected to expand RTCA’s growth capacity and bring complementary manufacturing capabilities, technical expertise, and customer relationships across critical aerospace, defense, and space and satellite platforms. APC boasts a more than 120,000 square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sumner, WA with turning, milling, grinding, deburring, and honing capabilities across Inconel, titanium, stainless steel, as well as other advanced materials. Together, the combined organization is expected to offer a broader suite of advanced manufacturing solutions and increased scale to support customers’ increasingly complex requirements and growing demand.

“The team at APC welcomes our new partners at RTCA and is proud to join in its mission to provide high-quality products and customer service to our valued customers,” said Joel Gregory, Founder and President of APC. “As customer demand continues to increase, we believe the partnership with RTCA will enhance our combined strengths and capacity while positioning the RTCA platform as a capable and reliable partner to these mission-critical industries.”

"We have spent the past few years methodically building RTCA into a platform capable of serving highly technical programs in aerospace, defense, and space, and we believe APC is both a milestone in that journey and a foundation for the next stage of growth," said Daniel Schuerman, CFO of RTCA. "This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing behind the platform – creating a stronger organization that is expected to support our customers' growing needs across the value chain while expanding opportunities for the team as RTCA continues to scale.”

Catherine DeMarco, Principal at Stellex, added, “This acquisition represents an important milestone in our strategy. RTCA has grown into a well-regarded manufacturer across the aerospace and defense industries, and we believe this partnership with APC enhances RTCA’s position as a provider of highly technical manufacturing and engineering solutions. With industry demand continuing to increase, we believe the combination of RTCA and APC creates opportunities to deliver value to customers through broader capabilities and scale.”

About RTCA

RTCA is a manufacturer of complex-machined components and high-precision parts for military and commercial aircraft, serving a variety of Tier 1 and OEM customers on key platforms with operations in Chatsworth, California; Simi Valley, California; Rockford, Michigan; and Fife, Washington. Additional information may be found at https://www.rtcaerospace.com/.

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

With offices in New York, London, Pittsburgh, and Detroit, Stellex Capital is a private equity firm with over $6.9 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that stand to benefit from its operationally focused and hands-on approach to investing. Portfolio companies are supported by Stellex’s industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insights, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include aerospace & defense, government services, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, real economy & business services, food processing, and tech-enabled services. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.