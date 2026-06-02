CW Advisors Continues Western Expansion with Addition of Catalina Capital Group

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CW Advisors, LLC (“CWA”) announced today that Catalina Capital Group, LLC (“Catalina”) has joined the Boston-based registered investment advisor (“RIA”). Catalina is a fee-only RIA with $655 million of assets under management (AUM) in Torrance, California and becomes CWA’s first office in southern California. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

“Catalina has a track record of strong growth and exceptional client service. They will be a tremendous asset to our firm” said CWA’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Dell’Orfano. “We are delighted to welcome Chris, Philippe, and Bradd and their clients to CW Advisors.”

“By joining forces with CWA, with whom we share a client-centric culture, we can expand our offering to clients, leveraging resources and expertise across the platform.” added Chris Frantz, Managing Director of Catalina.

With the addition of Catalina, CWA now has two California offices and a total of 24 offices nationwide. The firm employs more than 160 professionals and manages in excess of $16 billion in assets under management for clients, including high net worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. This transaction further expands CWA’s footprint in the western United States. CWA acquired Rovin Capital in February, adding offices in Lehi, Utah and Mesa, Arizona.

Boardwalk Financial Partners, LLC. is the strategic M&A consultant for this transaction.

About CW Advisors

CW Advisors, a subsidiary of Osaic Holdings, Inc., is an SEC-registered investment management firm headquartered in Boston, developing innovative wealth solutions for clients, including high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and endowments.

CW Advisors, through superior service and sound, objective advice, offers financial planning and investment consulting and management services, tailored to each client’s unique needs to protect and grow assets. CW Advisors provides specialized family office services to meet the distinctive needs of ultra-high-net-worth and multigenerational families. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information, visit www.cwadvisorsgroup.com.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting over 10,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC, and CW Advisors, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.