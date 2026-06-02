N10 Holdings Launches with Dynasty Financial Partners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N10 Holdings today announced its launch into independence, powered by Dynasty Financial Partners (“Dynasty”), with the debut of two separate yet affiliated firms, N10° Wealth and N10° Assets, focused on serving high and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, the N10 Holdings leadership team is comprised of:

Andrew D. Urbanski - Founder, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer

Karo Lokmanyan - Partner, Executive Director, Chief Operations Officer

Lauren N. Urbanski - Partner, Vice President, Chief Compliance & Administrative Officer

Adam D. Urbanski - Partner, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of N10° Assets

Prior to launching into independence, Andrew spent 19 years among of the most recognizable firms on Wall Street building a practice with custody of more than $750 million of assets. Clients include entrepreneurs, executives, closely held businesses, and other sophisticated professionals who require transparent, tax-efficient, and adaptable wealth- and asset-management solutions.

Upon launch, N10° Wealth expects to begin servicing more than $650MM of assets under advisement, while N10° Assets expects $350MM to be invested in the continuation of their flagship Growth, Momentum, & Profitability stock strategy. Looking ahead, the team plans to list a 351 Exchange ETF on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in late 2026.

The name N10°, pronounced “N-Ten,” was carefully chosen. Associated with acoustics, N10° is the measure of how completely a surface receives sound — particularly that of speech. “It describes how we listen to clients, to markets, and to the signals of change that shape lives,” explained Andrew Urbanski.

“We believe in a ubiquitous fiduciary commitment and full disclosure,” he added. "We plan to continue to engineer incredible value for our long-time wealth clients with the creation of N10° Assets, which is the very vehicle we’ll then use to bring some of that value to the rest of the investing world.” Andrew and N10°’s corporate partners plan an aggressive acquisition strategy to consolidate portfolio manager talent most in need of N10°’s ingenuity to unlock value for the investing public.

Adam Urbanski said the team’s investment philosophy “focuses on extracting structural sources of value creation.” He views markets as a “ledger of preference, liquidity, incentives, and expectation.”

Shirl Penney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dynasty, said, “The N10° team’s entrepreneurial, forward-looking mindset make it a natural fit for our network of independent advisory firms. Andrew and his team take a thoughtful approach to wealth stewardship and service. We’re excited to support their continued growth and ingenuity.”

Dynasty will provide N10° Wealth and N10° Assets with wealth management technology, investment management capabilities, capital markets support, and business services. SS&C Technologies will provide additional trade execution and related operational support, as well as portfolio management technology.

About Dynasty

Dynasty empowers independent wealth management firms by providing access to an open architecture platform of technology, business services, and holistic investment management capabilities. Dynasty delivers Supported Independence®, helping advisory firms launch, scale, and grow through proprietary and third-party solutions, one of the largest investment platforms in the RIA space, and a leading investment bank dedicated to the asset and wealth management industries.

For more information, visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

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