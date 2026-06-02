Source7 and Lula Bring Repair-or-Replace Confidence to Property Managers in Foresight

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Source7, a leading provider of appliance and equipment intelligence solutions, today announced the expansion and renewal of its long-standing partnership with Lula, an AI-powered maintenance operations platform and managed network of vetted maintenance professionals for property managers and real estate operators. The renewed multi-year agreement includes an enhanced integration with Lula’s maintenance operations platform, Foresight, further extending the collaboration between the two companies across maintenance and property operations workflows.

The continued relationship reflects a shared focus on improving how maintenance organizations access, manage, and utilize appliance and equipment data within day-to-day operations. By combining Source7’s unique, structured appliance intelligence with Lula’s maintenance operations technology, the companies are working to provide property teams with greater operational visibility, streamlined maintenance coordination, and more connected service workflows.

Foresight, powered by Lula, leverages AI-powered work order triage, scheduling, technician management, and operational workflows designed to help property managers improve efficiency and maintenance execution. Through the expanded integration, Source7 will provide enriched appliance and equipment intelligence directly within those workflows, helping support faster issue identification, improved asset visibility, and more informed maintenance decisions across single-family and multifamily residential rental properties.

“Our expanded partnership with Lula embeds Source7’s equipment intelligence directly into the daily property management workflow,” said Brian Webb, President of Source7. “By combining our structured asset data with Lula’s AI maintenance platform, Foresight, we are eliminating the guesswork from maintenance operations, helping property teams make faster, smarter decisions that lower costs and improve efficiency across their portfolios.”

The expanded agreement also reinforces the long-term strategic relationship between Source7 and Lula as both companies continue investing in intelligent maintenance technologies designed to support the evolving needs of the rental property industry.

“Our customers have come to expect fast, intelligent data and guidance from Lula. With the Source7 integration into Foresight, property managers can have full confidence in making the decision of whether to repair or replace household appliances,” said Bo Lais, Co-founder and CEO of Lula.

“This is a big win for our customers. Knowing when it makes sense to perform a repair vs. replacement can keep costs in check and reduce the number of callbacks to a property,” said Will Parrish, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer of Lula.

About Source7

Source7 is a data intelligence company delivering appliance and mechanical system insights for insurers, warranty providers, and property operators. Its platform supports asset visibility, lifecycle analytics, predictive maintenance, and ESG scoring through structured intelligence across washers, dryers, water heaters, HVAC systems, and other critical building systems. Learn more at source7.com.

About Lula

Lula is an AI-powered maintenance operations company serving property managers, investors, and real estate operators nationwide. Through intelligent workflow automation, maintenance coordination, vendor management, and a nationwide network of vetted service professionals, Lula helps streamline property maintenance across residential portfolios. Supporting more than 350,000 rental properties, Lula combines technology and operational expertise to help property teams improve visibility, efficiency, and maintenance execution at scale. Learn more at lula.life